House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

In September 2016 House of iKons dedicated their LONDON fashion week show to ‘Prince’. House of iKons was the only fashion house world wide to dedicate their show in the tragic passing of this iKonic artist. The show was aired world wide and House of iKons received support from Prince’s Tribute team, who also flew in to attend and witness the show. 2018 ‘Robots on the Runway’ by Honee caused a storm world wide, that show was watched by over 350million viewers world wide via BBC World and BBC Minute.

February 2020 more international designers from as far as Thailand and LA as well as up and coming emerging British designers graced the catwalk. The last fashion week show was a huge success; 42 designers under one roof in one day exhibited couture from around the world. House of iKons has joined forces with various TV channels and YouTube channels giving further exposure to 400 million viewers world wide. Latest collaboration is with a USA Reality TV show ‘Rising Fashion’ set to air with Amazon Prime TV.

House of iKons is an official Associate to the International Art Fashion Council, and House of iKons is now on Wiki Video as one of the Top SIX Brands World Wide changing the face of fashion with its innovative diversity and range of creatives globally.

The CEO stated, ‘Pushing diversity in every way from ethnic backgrounds, size, shape, height and age. We will continue each season highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of colour, ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.

As a result House of iKons are now one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is what House of iKons has stood for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation. We will continue to showcase our iKons and shake the pillars of the fashion industry. These are the innovative voices of fashion’

Due to Covid19 pandemic various industries around the world have had to change their businesses to online and digital platforms. Fashion is no different. Many of the fashion weeks around the world were affected as ‘Live’ shows with the buzz of the audience, buyers and press could not be in attendance.

Many digital shows are now being created as designers will show their new creations and stream live on digital online platforms for various fashion weeks around the world.

House of iKons Fashion Week London takes place during the prestigious calendar fashion week in London. Their September show which was scheduled also live will also go digital.

The ‘Theme’ of the House of iKons September 2020 digital show Fashion Week London will be “An intimate insight into the world of our iKons” drawing the global audience into the world of the creatives.

The CEO, Savita Kaye, wanted to do something different. She wanted to focus on the creative process and the ‘labour of love’ behind the scenes, and how these amazing designers go through that process. So taking the audience into their creative world. Making this even more personal with the audience.

Savita stated, ‘All industries are going through major changes, restructures. Consumers may not have the high disposable incomes that they are used too to purchase high end designer brands (as the big brands are feeling the pinch too!) But one thing I do know, people around the world still want to look good in what they wear. I have stated this time and time again, that fashion plays a big part in our mental health. If we look good, we feel good. Our confidence increases and there is a positive impact in our personal and professional lives. I truly believe that the silver lining from this pandemic that the emerging creatives will do well. As consumers will still want to buy beautiful fashionable pieces, which are sustainable, unique and affordable. Its time for our iKons to be noticed and start taking over the market. They will be come profitable and established businesses’.

Designers featured on the digital platforms will also be exhibiting at the live shows in 2021. Also a few iKonic designers have been invited back to talk about their journey from the House of iKons platform to their amazing successes today.

The digital show will be presented by TV personality and host Johnny Pach. Also the digital show will have presentations from the House of iKons Team, Hair & Makeup, Models, Photographers and Sponsors.

Grand Opening: Sigrun N8 by Nathan Van De Velde – Graduate Fashion Designer Sponsored by House of iKons Girl Meets Brush – Sponsor iKonic Kids – Be Unique Be You, Korn Taylor, Ethnicroyals, Models Wardrobe March Josh Rosales – Director of Media Joan Madison Postcode Fashion by Iryna Gavryliv Taj B Couture Her Rise Heritage Lyn Galo iKonic models American Umma Maurisa Coleman – Second in Charge to the CEO Ana de Sa Eye on Fashion iKonic – Marie Belle Couture, Adriana Ostrowska, Love Collecton, Athea Couture Designs by Vida Hicks Mistry – International Celebrity Photographer The Fashion Life Tour – Sponsor Mark Gunter – Head of Photography The Hidden Beauty of Kurdistan – Represented by Zarya Azadi (Designers: Atelier by Khoshkar Horre, Yade Couture Atelier, Inci Hakbilen, a la Mode & JoJo) YKJ Fashion House Honee

