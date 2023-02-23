Honey Birdette Releases NAKEDS and EMILY: Two All-New Nude Collections – Sheer for Every Day and Leatherette for Every Night

For the first time ever – the luxury lingerie retailer Honey Birdette releases two new basic ranges in nude tones for extraordinary everyday use, that are as comfortable and natural as being naked. Nakeds keeps the essence of the brand’s pure luxury aesthetic, at a more accessible price point that can easily be styled up or down. While Emily offers a fierce leatherette styling range that can easily be dressed up as outerwear and make the wearer feel extra sultry, any night of the week.

About Nakeds

Each piece is made from sheer crystal tulle which is invisible on the skin, beautifully supportive and is available from an A to G cup. A light shimmer of sparkling foil over the tulle elevates the collection and is suggestive of the glisten of skin when aroused. Refined gold-plated logo accessories create a feeling of luxury as even everyday lingerie should never be basic. Honey Birdette’s first ever basics range, Nakeds, is available in four flattering tones: Almond, Toffee, Deep Mahogany and Nero.

The pieces within the range include the Demi Bra, a very lightweight, double layer of sheer tulle, with the glittering foil and soft satin binds. The waist-cinching Waspie (corset) with continuous underwire for smooth support featuring vertical panels and concealed boning that curves to shape and The Everyday Thong made of the same, sheer, lightweight tulle. Two soft sheer body suits that are barely there, offer shaping around the bust but no underwire or boning – and several different thongs are the perfect invisible bottom that feel just as sexy with or without a garment.

About Emily

Releasing simultaneously, Emily offers the same color story as Nakeds; but in an all-leatherette basics range. This confidence-boosting collection includes 10 core pieces that are too hot to hide. This everyday style is fierce, fearless and effortlessly sexy.

The bralette is a chic and subdued, wire-free slip on style with stretchy leatherette details on both the bras and bottoms. Like many Honey Birdette sets, the third piece is an open-back suspender, exposing the derriere, framed in embossed elastics.

Other leatherette pieces within the collection include an ultra soft and super-stretch bodysuit, with an ultra-v neckline and plunging back making it the perfect outerwear, styling piece. A pushup bra, that converts to a strapless bra with removable straps, a bustier, plunge bra (dubbed the ultimate cleavage creator) and a limited release leatherette dress with embedded underwire and plunge cups.

Both collections will be launching February 22, 2023, in Honey Birdette boutiques and online at honeybirdette.com.

“This is a really exciting time for Honey Birdette as we continue to push boundaries with our fashion lingerie. We knew there was a gap in the market for sexy yet comfortable everyday pieces that offer both exceptional fit and premium fabrications. Our existing customers wanted basics from us, and we are really excited to launch everyday Nakeds for current and new Honey Birdette customers,” said Francesca Anderson, Honey Birdette Global Director of Product & Marketing. “We see Nakeds as the new everyday bra, and there is much more to come in this category later this year.”

Honey Birdette has recently opened its # location in the US at Garden State Plaza in New Jersey following the state’s first boutique at The Mall at Short Hills. Other locations in the U.S. include Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. There are now 60+ Honey Birdette boutiques, worldwide alongside its ecomm store offering 2 day shipping via honeybirdette.com

About Honey Birdette

Acquired by PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in 2021, Honey Birdette is a luxury lingerie brand with over 60 stores across Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In January 2023, Honey Birdette opened its 11th U.S. location at Garden State Plaza in New Jersey following the state’s first boutique at The Mall at Short Hills. Other locations in the U.S. include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami.

