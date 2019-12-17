FWO

Holiday Gift Guide For The Beauty Obsessed

Giving gifts doesn’t have to be tedious or stressful. When you open up a great beauty gift, how can you ever be upset? Gifting someone a new product that you love or something that they might not have known they needed is a no brainer. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that we are going to be gifting to our beauty junkie pals this season, and buying an extra for ourselves.

Cosmic Glow Oil – Supernal
$108

Red Carpet Facial – Tracie Martyn
$450

Stardust Lipstick – Kosas
$28

Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum – Vintner’s DAughter
$305

Skin Renewal Kit – The Beauty Chef
$99

 

The Little One Eyeshadow Palette – Lawless
$25

Major Glow Body Oil – Patrick Ta
$52

 

Beauty Water – Tori Hotmes
$25

 

Lux Organic Lip Conditioner – Vapour Beauty
$24

Mermaid Dry Shampoo – Captain Blankenship
$24

Blush & Bronze Brush – Ere Perez
$29.50

Cleansing Milk – Susanne Kaufmann
$45

Kai*rose Skylight Candle – Kai Fragrances
$48

Full Brow Serum – Province Apothecary
$36

Tulipmania Rinse-Free Hand Wash – Byredo
$35

Highlight of the Day Illuminating Face Serum – Maya Chia
$42

Women’s Buff Briefs – Boy Smells
$25

Nurture Hair Oil – Sahajan
$50

Rose Day Cream – Dr. Hauschka
$45

Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette – Aether Beauty Co.
$58

Shelter Island Eau de Parfum – Abott NYC
$75

