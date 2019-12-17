Holiday Gift Guide For The Beauty Obsessed

Giving gifts doesn’t have to be tedious or stressful. When you open up a great beauty gift, how can you ever be upset? Gifting someone a new product that you love or something that they might not have known they needed is a no brainer. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that we are going to be gifting to our beauty junkie pals this season, and buying an extra for ourselves.

Cosmic Glow Oil – Supernal

$108

Red Carpet Facial – Tracie Martyn

$450



Stardust Lipstick – Kosas

$28



Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum – Vintner’s DAughter

$305

Skin Renewal Kit – The Beauty Chef

$99

The Little One Eyeshadow Palette – Lawless

$25

Major Glow Body Oil – Patrick Ta

$52

Beauty Water – Tori Hotmes

$25

Lux Organic Lip Conditioner – Vapour Beauty

$24



Mermaid Dry Shampoo – Captain Blankenship

$24



Blush & Bronze Brush – Ere Perez

$29.50



Cleansing Milk – Susanne Kaufmann

$45



Kai*rose Skylight Candle – Kai Fragrances

$48



Full Brow Serum – Province Apothecary

$36



Tulipmania Rinse-Free Hand Wash – Byredo

$35



Highlight of the Day Illuminating Face Serum – Maya Chia

$42



Women’s Buff Briefs – Boy Smells

$25



Nurture Hair Oil – Sahajan

$50



Rose Day Cream – Dr. Hauschka

$45



Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette – Aether Beauty Co.

$58



Shelter Island Eau de Parfum – Abott NYC

$75

