Holiday Gift Guide For The Beauty Obsessed
Giving gifts doesn’t have to be tedious or stressful. When you open up a great beauty gift, how can you ever be upset? Gifting someone a new product that you love or something that they might not have known they needed is a no brainer. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that we are going to be gifting to our beauty junkie pals this season, and buying an extra for ourselves.
Cosmic Glow Oil – Supernal
$108
Red Carpet Facial – Tracie Martyn
$450
Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum – Vintner’s DAughter
$305
Skin Renewal Kit – The Beauty Chef
$99
The Little One Eyeshadow Palette – Lawless
$25
Major Glow Body Oil – Patrick Ta
$52
Beauty Water – Tori Hotmes
$25
Lux Organic Lip Conditioner – Vapour Beauty
$24
Mermaid Dry Shampoo – Captain Blankenship
$24
Blush & Bronze Brush – Ere Perez
$29.50
Cleansing Milk – Susanne Kaufmann
$45
Kai*rose Skylight Candle – Kai Fragrances
$48
Full Brow Serum – Province Apothecary
$36
Tulipmania Rinse-Free Hand Wash – Byredo
$35
Highlight of the Day Illuminating Face Serum – Maya Chia
$42
Women’s Buff Briefs – Boy Smells
$25
Nurture Hair Oil – Sahajan
$50
Rose Day Cream – Dr. Hauschka
$45
Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette – Aether Beauty Co.
$58
Shelter Island Eau de Parfum – Abott NYC
$75
