Hogan Partners Up with Exclusible And Boson Protocol for The First Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland

The inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week is taking place in Decentraland, from March 24th

to 27th 2022, where Exclusible and Hogan will debut the brand’s first NFT drop at a celebrity-filled afterparty, with a virtual pop-up store in partnership with Boson Protocol to follow.

Exclusible, the fast growing marketplace for luxury NFTs and upscale metaverse activations, and Italian luxury brand Hogan announce their collaboration. With Fashion Week entering the Decentraland metaverse, the partners will debut the “Hogan Untraditional NFT Collection” at a special “Hogan-X” afterparty on March 26th. The event will present the first-ever dance competition in the virtual world, with prizes consisting of POAPs, pre-sale NFT spots and exclusive NFTs, and will be hosted by acclaimed Dj superstar Bob Sinclar.

The NFT project will be curated by Braw Haus – the creative studio specialised in elevating global digital artists to bring their aesthetic and vision to shape culture in the metaverse. Artists include Silvio Rondelli, Yoann De Geetere, Linear, Vincent Ghiotti and Finn Berenbroek. The collection is described as happy, edgy and immersive, aligning with Hogan’s DNA traits, and it celebrates the “Untraditional”, re-edition of the brand’s first-ever sneaker.

With this collaboration Hogan takes a stand from traditional to untraditional, from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 and enables an open collaborative space of creativity for the five artists. Through this innovative approach of bringing several artistic minds to one table and using the brand’s renowned sneaker as a white canvas without giving constraints about creative limitations, Hogan sets the standard in how the ethos of the Web 3.0 community should be celebrated, cherished and communicated.

After the “Hogan-X” afterparty premiere, the NFTs artists series will be available for sale to the public on April 3, 2022 at exclusible.com

Hogan’s first entrance into the metaverse space will extend beyond MVFW with a pop-up store residency in Decentraland, within Boson Protocol’s metaverse marketplace. Hogan will sell its physical products as redeemable NFTs within Boson Portal, a metaverse marketplace for buying luxury and exclusive physical products as NFTs located in Decentraland, where Boson has built a boulevard of metaverse stores for leading luxury brands.

“We are excited to work with Hogan for its first NFT drop,” said Exclusible Co-Founder and CEO Thibault Launay. “The metaverse opens vast opportunities for luxury brands to develop a new business segment around digital assets and connect with an entirely new generation of users. We believe that by introducing brands from real life to the almost limitless possibilities of the metaverse, we help create the perfect conditions for the blossoming of lively metaverse communities”.

“Hogan has a natural instinct for innovation. This project is a step forward into the digital era for our brand”, said Andrea Della Valle – President of Hogan and Vice-President of the Tod’s Group. “Exclusible’s innovative and highly sought-after web3 activations are world famous, so we decided to partner with Thibault and his team on this new venture. We look forward to debuting Hogan’s first NFT collection and throwing an amazing party”.

Boson Protocol Co-Founder Justin Banon says, “Ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week, we’ve seen incredible traction so far from brands diving into selling physical goods as NFTs within Boson’s Portal’s Fashion District in Decentraland, cementing Boson Protocol’s position as the de facto solution for metaverse commerce. We are seeing huge demand amongst global brands to start selling their products in the metaverse and we are delighted to announce a long term partnership with Hogan”.

This first collaboration with Exclusible, Braw Haus and Boson Protocol will facilitate Hogan crossing into the Web3 environment, with the aim to engage a new community of young digital-savvy consumers.

About Hogan

Established in 1986, and part of the Italian luxury Group Tod’s Spa, Hogan is renowned for creating footwear and leather goods, all distinguished by their bold and contemporary design. The brand has been at the forefront of casual luxury for many years, with its innovative lifestyle, a philosophy where quality, form, function and style are always cherished. Made with materials of excellence and unique attention to details, each Hogan product is conceived to become a timeless piece that will continue to appeal well into the future.

About Exclusible

Exclusible is the definitive metaverse and NFT platform dedicated to luxury brands, giving collectors access to limited-edition NFTs and experiences issued by the world’s most desirable luxury brands. Founded in 2021, Exclusible successfully launched its own NFT

collection called Alpha, acting as a private club access key with a wide array of privileges. 3,000 NFTs sold out in less than 48 hours. In a short amount of time, Exclusible has garnered a stellar reputation for successful activations in the Web3 space, addressing the needs of its high-profile partnerships for NFTs and in the metaverse.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol’s technology solves the problem of connecting smart contracts to real world physical assets. This enables the exchange of digital value for physical assets without relying on a centralised intermediary – and the metaverse is the first use case to showcase this capability.

