Here’s What to Wear to These 8 Different Occasions

Planning your next outfit for an important occasion can get daunting and confusing. If you still have lots of formal occasions penciled into your calendar, can you make do with what’s in your current wardrobe? Do you know the differences between dress codes for each event, in the first place?

Don’t worry; we’ve got your back. Here are some practical tips on picking the best outfit for each of the following types of events:

Weddings

Generally speaking, what you wear to a wedding depends on the invitation’s dress code. For weddings that require formal attire, for instance, you can wear a floor-length gown or an A-line dress.

If the couple opts for cocktail attire, ladies can wear a knee-length cocktail dress paired with the knee-high hosiery of their choice. When in doubt, why not put on a classic little black dress? Besides being elegant, it adheres to the rule of not wearing white, a color exclusively reserved for the bride.

If you don’t have a dress, find a knee-length or A-line skirt you can pair with an elegant or glamorous top. Black or neutral-colored skirts pair well with a sequined or shiny blouse. You can also opt for a patterned skirt paired with a neutral or light-colored blouse. That said, avoid wearing casual fabrics like jersey, chino, and denim.

Holiday Parties

You’ll have several of these parties running from December to early January. With the sheer number of parties that will be scheduled during these months, you’ll have to vary up your outfits for each event. Thankfully, there are fewer limits on the kinds of clothes, colors, and combinations you can wear during the holidays.

To stay on the safe side, go for a bright dress at the company Christmas party and then find a shiny one for a reunion with friends. The dress length has no limits, but keep in mind that the weather drops and gets extra cold in December.

If you prefer a warmer outfit, find a flashy jumpsuit or a tailored suit in your favorite Christmas color. Don’t be afraid to embellish your dress or suit with fun accessories like necklaces, dangling earrings, feathers, or sequins.

Work Conferences, Training Events, or Workshops

If you’re attending an event to represent your company, you’ll want to put your best foot forward. In this case, it also means you need to be fashion-forward.

So, keep your look professional and the colors neutral. The classic and timeless tailored suit is foolproof and will always make a good impression while you network. If suits aren’t within your budget, a black, navy, or any neutral-colored dress will let you achieve a sleek yet chic look.

For those working in industries that are less fussy about traditional attire, like fashion or design, you can wear more colorful or daring outfits that showcase your unique style. If it’s a major fashion event, don’t be afraid to showcase your most eye-catching pieces or proudly wear your favorite designs.

A Work Party or Business Dinner

If the company’s values are more conservative, stick to formal dresses like gowns or A-line-shaped attire. You can also combine a neutral-colored top with a skirt and wear heels to complete the look. If you’re meeting a client or sitting down with VIPs for a business dinner, it’s best to don professional attire and not put on distracting accessories.

Those who work in less conservative industries, like fashion and technology, can loosen up a little with what they wear. You’re free to break more rules on what you can and can’t wear. So, it’s best to either own up to your style or not overthink the outfit. Just try to find a balance between formal and creative.

A Baby or Bridal Shower

Baby or bridal showers aren’t as formal as baptisms or weddings. You’ll want to wear something that lets you easily move around and mingle with other guests. A comfortable yet feminine look, like a summer dress or pants with a festive top, will be right in line with the cause for celebration. If the shower is happening during fall or winter, a sweater and a skirt combo will work as well. You can then pair any of these outfits with comfortable footwear like flats, wedges, or boots.

A Graduation

Graduates will want to wear a dress they’ll proudly look back on and won’t mind seeing immortalized in several photos. It doesn’t have to be too formal, but don’t make it super casual, either. A nice knee-length dress with floral patterns, in white or any warm color you prefer, will do the trick. Pair the dress with flats, sandals, wedges, or low heels that you can walk comfortably in during the ceremony.

Guests, meanwhile, can combine a nice top with chic pants or wear a festive-looking shirt with a skirt. Sundresses also work best for this occasion, as they keep you fresh while seated throughout the summer or late spring occasion.

A Funeral or Wake

If you’re attending a wake or funeral, keep your attire modest, neat, and respectful. A knee-length dress paired with a cardigan or jacket is always a safe choice. You can also wear a pantsuit if you have it on hand. The default color for these outfits is black, but you can also wear dark neutrals like brown, navy, or forest green. Also, avoid wearing any distracting accessories or shiny jewelry that can be misinterpreted as disrespectful.

A Baptism or Other Religious Ceremonies

In general, a wholly conservative outfit will suit most religious activities. Before attending the religious ceremony, review what could offend the religion and avoid those specific no-nos in your attire. If you’re still not sure what to wear, touch base with the friends who invited you or ask other guests who practice the same religion for specifics.

For instance, most churches don’t like it if attendees reveal a lot of skin. If you’re attending a church event, it’s best to stick to a skirt or dress that falls below your knees. If you don’t have any sleeved dresses, wear a cardigan or jacket over your shoulders throughout the ceremony. You can then put on tights or stockings to cover up your legs. You can also wear long dresses that reach a little above the ankle, just to be sure.

When you take into account the occasion’s context, follow any indicated dress codes, and note the basic fashion do’s and don’ts, you’ll easily find an outfit for any event in your closet. Remember: pay attention to the colors and small details that will make your ensemble suitable for the occasion. Also, be open to following the rules when necessary. However, don’t be afraid to tweak your attire a bit if the event calls for having a little more fun with your outfit. Most of all, though, don’t forget to have fun and do your best to be comfortable in your own skin.

