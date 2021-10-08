Here’s a First Look at W.AWAKE, an LA-based womenswear W.CASHMERE rebranding

Centered around the brand’s new “awakening” fashion journey

Since the launch, LA-based contemporary brand W.CASHMERE has risen to the ranks of cashmere fashion by empowering modern women with luxury cashmere collections.

Continuing to evoke, the founder Sharon Wang decided to rebrand and revamp the brand as W.AWAKE with a new vision of creating sustainable fashion pieces that emphasize timeless design and effortless chic.

TORI Fisherman Zip-up Pullover $338

JANIE Cable Knit Vest $248

SONYA Color-block Trench Coat $220

This Fall, W.AWAKE is introducing a “Stay Cozy, Stay Chic” collection for all discerning, eco-conscious women. With a strong focus on merging mindful design, eco-friendly materials sourcing, and a sustainable supply chain, the W.AWAKE Fall/Winter 2021 collection features textured sweaters, vests, blazers, and pants, to mention a few. One noteworthy piece is the SONYA Colorblock Trench Coat that comes with a sleek, elegant silhouette and features a notched collar with a bold contrasting yoke and sleeves in an eye-catching color-block design.

ANGELA Bandeau $148

BROOKE Biking Pants $198

BLAIR Fisherman Cardigan $320

LORI Oversized Blazer $298

Another highlight is a cashmere set composed by the ANGELA Bandeau and BROOKE Biking Pants. Finishing off the garment’s minimal design, the matching set is carefully crafted using luxuriously soft 100% cashmere with an ultra-cozy feel. It can easily pair with any pieces from the collection, such as LORI Oversized Blazer or BLAIR Fisherman Cardigan, for the ultimate in any occasion and style. Other standout items like Scarlette Cut-out Dress and CAMPBELL Checker Sweater round off the collection to the concise and rich assemblage.

SCARLETTE Cut-out Dress $188

CAMPBELL Checker Sweater $338

The launch collection is currently offered in the W.AWAKE online store.

##

Learn More

w-awake.com

With love,

FWO