Haute Couture Digital Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021 Ziad Nakad Collection Couture “Birds Of Love”

The Birds of Paradise of the Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad landed at the Château de Vaux-Le-Vicomte for a collection full of colors and symbols.

Fly away from Beirut, bruised by recent events, longing for escape, for dreams, for travel.



Ziad Nakad Couture

Photos : Greg Alexander © Méphistophélès Productions

Ziad wanted this collection sexy, slightly frivolous , in order to regain the carefree life of yesterday. The dresses are majestic, transparent, airy, the ostrich feathers mingle with silk and lace. All pieces are entirely hand-embroidered in the designer’s atelier, lockdown has given time to time …for example the wedding dress required 3 months of work, or 3 months of escape …

##

With love,

FWO