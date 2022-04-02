Harris Reed & Klarna Team Up to Launch Fashion Design Competition Championing Gender Fluidity and Sustainability

Harris Reed, the emerging British-American inclusive fashion designer, in collaboration with leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service that helps consumers save time, money, be informed and in control, Klarna has launched a competition to find emerging talent within the fashion community. The winner will have the chance to win a mentoring lunch with the revolutionary creator.

The competition, which is now open to entries in the UK & US, will challenge young designers to think sustainably and champion inclusivity to create a look using recycled, eco conscious materials.

Judged by Harris Reed, the competition asks aspiring runway designers to: “Design a look that best represents your fluid world. Please try and create this through a sustainable lens.” Whilst open to all designers, the competition encourages members of the LGBTQIA+ community in particular to take part. The winner of the competition will have direct access to Harris over a mentoring lunch where they will receive advice and guidance on the world of fashion and feedback on their design.

Coinciding with London Fashion Week, the partnership was formed following Harris’ breakout year in 2021 where he designed a number of attention-grabbing outfits, gaining fame for large feathered headpieces and chunky platform boots for mega stars such as Harry Styles and Emma Watson.

Harris Reed commented: “My vision is that inclusivity and sustainability will become central to the future of fashion. There is no better way to foster this eco-conscious, inclusive culture than to instill this in the next generation of aspiring fashion designers. This competition builds on my previous work to champion gender inclusivity and I look forward to meeting with the winner and future creative talent”

David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna, said: “Klarna has long focused on championing diversity and inclusion in all that we do. Partnering with Harris Reed for this competition is a great opportunity to back the future of British American fashion, itbuilds on our work both supporting the fashion industry and designers but also ensuring consumers have sustainable fashion choices open to them.!”

Full details of the competition can be found here, including entry conditions and T&Cs.

About the Competition

Timing – The Competition commences on 31st March 2022 at 00:01 GMT , and the closing date is 28th April 2022 00:01 GMT (the Competition Period).

Eligibility – The Competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom and United States of America aged 18 years and over at the time of entry.

Prize – The winner will be selected no later than 12th May 2022 23:59 GMT (the Selection Date). The Prize Winner will be notified via email within ten (10) working days of the Selection Date. The email will contain

instructions on how to claim the Prize. If the Winner is based in the UK the mentor lunch will be in person. If the winner is based in the US, the mentor lunch will be virtually via an internet conference call. Full Terms and conditions.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 147 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their personal finances. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna’s innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 45 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About Harris Reed

Fighting for the beauty of fluidity, half-American, half-British Harris Reed designs to create conversation. Growing up with a strong sense of self, Reed was able to quickly understand the transformative power of clothing and its correlation with identity and liberation. While still studying at Central Saint Martins, Reed caught the attention of the likes of Harry Styles, Solange, Alessandro Michele and Ezra Miller to name a few, resulting in high-profile press and interviews placed with Vogue, GQ and Dazed, Another Man, Harper’s Bazaar to name a few. Reed’s design process takes inspiration from the current social and political issues that Reed feels most connected to. The work Reed creates is built from assessing the responsibility that fashion has to spark conversation in relation to the injustices that are happening within society today, yet all while staying true to the brand’s ethos that strives for a vision of gender fluidity and inclusivity. The overall DNA of the Harris Reed brand and personal identity, is best described as Romanticism Gone Nonbinary. It puts the wearer and their fluidity – in whatever way it manifests front and centre. Personally, Reed dresses himself to invite the looks and stares, to blur the preconceived fault-lines people have about gender and sexuality. For Reed, fashion is truly revolutionary and has a huge role to play in pushing the world to a more expressive and accepting place – using his platforms to share his personal visionary values, to help those seeking acceptance and self-love. Aside from fashion, Reed is also well known for his campaign and relationship with Gucci, as well as being an innovative key figure within the new generation of young creatives, whose work marries genres from fashion, film, beauty, culture and the digital world through a gender fluid lens.

##

Learn More

klarna.com

With love,

FWO