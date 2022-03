Halston’s Fall 22 RTW Collection

Halston pays homage to Roy Halston Frowick in the line up for Fall 2022, highlighted with styles from the late 1970s.

“Modernizing an assortment that feels notable to Halston, yet in an advanced manner, is what inspired me most about designing this collection” – Robert Rodriguez



Halston’s

Photos: Jody Rogac

RTW KEY FABRICATIONS

LIQUID SATIN – HIGH-SHINE SATIN WITH A LIQUID LOOK

CREPE DE CHINE – FLUID FABRICATION WITH A DELICATE SHEEN

COTTON SHIRTING – CLASSIC COTTON POPLIN WITH A WASHED FINISH

WOOL GAUZE – LIGHTWEIGHT + SHEER GAUZE

STRETCH CREPE – A CLASSIC CREPE WITH HIGH STRETCH

ULTRASUEDE – AN ICONIC HALSTON MICROFIBER SUEDE

LIGHT WEIGHT SCUBA – SMOOTH, BODY-FORMING STRETCH FABRIC

MILANO JERSEY – VISCOSE DOUBLE-KNIT WITH A COMPACT CONSTRUCTION

FLUID SUITING – MEDIUM WEIGHT ITALIAN TAILORING WITH A SOFT HAND

VEGAN LEATHER – AN ECO-FRIENDLY LEATHER ALTERNATIVE

HALSTON LOGO JACQUARD – TONAL FABRICATION WITH A CLASSIC HALSTON MONOGRAM

DOUBLE FACE WOOL COATING – HEAVY ITALIAN WOOL COATING

RTW KEY YARNS

WOOL/CASHMERE – LUXRUIOUS BLEND WITH A BRUSHED LOOK

MATTE VISCOSE – COMPACT VISCOSE WITH HIGH STRETCH

BOUCLE WOOL – CHUNKY YARN WITH A BOUCLE FINISH

MERINO WOOL – EXTRAFINE MERINO WITH A CLEAN FINISH

LUREX —- HIGH SPARKLE YARN IN COMPACT STYLES

