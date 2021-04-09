Gracy Accad Spring 2022 Collection – New Horizons

Represented by Atelier Creative Services, Inc.

This season I am inspired by the sense of hopefulness that one feels here in NYC, says Gracy Accad

I have always been influenced by the city’s magnificent skyline and architecture.



Gracy Accad

For Spring 2022 my gowns reflect a new effortless modernity. Silhouettes feature graphic lines, ethereal fabrications, and draping that is fluid. I continue with the sartorial construction and modern details that are all steeped in a new sensuality.

##

Learn More

@gracyaccad

With love,

FWO