Global Fashion Collective II

The second presentation of Global Fashion Collective put the spotlight on strong narrative concepts, embellished elegance, timeless design and eclectic story-telling.

First to hit the runway was EMULEOS. With a fascinating concept the North Carolina-based brand’s SS20 collection Brainstorm takes its inspiration from the complexity of the brain as it appears in an MRI. This was superbly represented through rainbow coloured fibres, textures and trims; the vibrancy of the colour palette was heighted only by an energetic, thumping soundtrack. Metallic silvers, luminescent purples and lilacs produced a kaleidoscopic colour palette that made for a stand out offering from designer Emily Elizabeth Prozinski.



Global Fashion Collective II

Photos: IMAXtree

ERXI X MRHUA MRSHUA was next to present their SS20 collection Walking in the Mirror to an atmospheric Paris stage. Opening up to a soft minimal palette, designer NiuNiu Chou showcased a feminine luxe aesthetic of white gowns that shimmered with pearl and glittering embellishments. Both traditional and exaggerated silhouettes walked the runway with the help of layers of ruffles and peplum tops that accentuated the female form. Delicate lace encrusted menswear was paired with chunky white shoes and a finale of a child model in a voluminous white dress with metallic gold face makeup rounded off and stayed true to the Chinese brand’s collection statement style.

French designer SARAH KOSINSKI’s collection Silence of a Rising Light made for a beautifully elegant symphony of structured floor length gowns in shades of soft pastels and creams. Silk, crepe, sequins and satin were intricately formed to perfectly flatter the elegance of the classic feminine silhouette. Standout pieces included a fishtail style strapless gown in powder pink accented with peach and grey embroidered flowers. Pops of lilac added extra intrigue to this exceptional eveningwear SS20 collection.

To close the show DEVOTION DESIGNS SS20 offering drew inspiration from the romanticism of the French Revolution era. A/W19 Revolution emerged to a soundtrack of Beethoven’s Für Elise as glamorous plus wear hit the runway in deep shades of red and green. Rich and opulent fabrics of velvet and lace could be seen in elegant off-the-shoulder styles, voluminous sleeves and sweetheart necklines. Diamanté details trickled down the models’ backs as they turned one by one to reveal elegantly trailing fabrics paired with chic and sleek updos.

“We are proud to be bringing in more and more creative designers from across the globe each year. We hand-pick inspiring designers every season to emphasize our commitment to diversity and innovative design.” – Jamal Abdourahman Founder & Producer of Global Fashion Collective

For this show we would like to thank our official sponsors:

Makeup By ITM Paris – Ecole de maquillage

Hair by Ken Kozuki on behalf of REDKEN

About Global Fashion Collective (GFC)

Global Fashion Collective is a platform supporting creative designers from around the world. The collective produces runway showcases in different fashion capitals with the aim to accelerate the designer’s global development, increase their international media visibility, and open up new markets.

##

Learn More

@globalfashioncollective

globalfashioncollective.com

With love,

FWO