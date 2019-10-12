Global Fashion Collective I

Contemporary influences, visceral styles, feminine and nostalgia marked the first presentation from Global Fashion Collective’s debut on the Paris runway.

First up was award-winning Canadian couture designer KIRSTEN LEY. Based on Brownian motion her collection Fractura encapsulated the fusion of art and science to create stunningly unique designs. A perfect fit for Palais de la Decouverte the science museum that housed Ley’s structurally bound garments. Her designs opened up the runway with a colour palette that developed from rusty and moody mustards and swelled into to deep navies and turquoise. Flowing silks and fitted and flared reflective fabrics set the tone for a wonderful juxtaposition of textures and silhouettes that made for a one-of-a-kind collection in true Kirsten Ley style.



Global Fashion Collective I

A whimsical air of nostalgia filled the runway as the second Canadian designer FAUN presented their SS20 collection on the GFC stage. An ode to the human experience The Collectors brought a playful aesthetic as one by one models clad in faun-eared headbands – a signature accessory for the designer – cascaded down the runway. Reminiscent of tropical adventures and beachside picnics, bright prints could be seen on vibrant peaches, dainty pinks and baby blues, with playful papaya motifs that completed the brands classic feminine silhouettes.

Two Halves, a vibrant and unique collection celebrating stories through art was next on the GFC runway. Parinitha MN is the brains behind beautiful Indian contemporary label PARIHA. Eclectic layering and vibrant prints paved the way for a truly artistic mix of patterns and shapes. Inspired by the “magic mess” that carries our artistic spirit, the NIFT alumna sought to create eclectic pieces that work cohesively as well as individuality. This could be seen in the expressive use of patterns from geometric shapes to classic black and white polka dot.

To close the show, German interdisciplinary design duo ANNIKA KLAAS & MADELEINE MESAM showcased their SS20 collection An Archive of the Sunflower. A collaboration between textile design and visual art, this SS20 offering seeks to celebrate the past through past works, memories, fragments of recurring pictures, thoughts and themes. A creative array of fabrics enveloped the runway in shades of brilliant fuchsia, dusty grays with relaxed silhouettes and footwear. Inspiration from floral and organic shapes was masterfully interweaved to create thought-provoking designs and a love-letter to new perspectives on the past.

"We are bringing in more and more multicultural and inspiring designers each season to emphasize our commitment to diversity and innovative design." – Jamal Abdourahman

