GFC New York Fashion Week SS24: Sound of Ikebana, #whysocerealz!, Meta Vocus, and Satomi El Beso

Fashion Week shows are a celebration of not only fashion but also of creativity, artistry, and the magic of presentation and experience.

Day two of New York Fashion Week embodied this spirit, inspiring all those in attendance.

 
Sound of Ikebana

Experience the bold and captivating designs of the new Sound of Ikebana spring collection, featuring a relaxed fit style that’s perfect for any business casual occasion. Witness the magic of fashion and artistry as the runway show showcases the unique process of creating a stunning splashing pattern using the sound of a baby’s first cry. The dreamy and ethereal atmosphere created by the clothing designs and the graceful models will transport you to a world of inspiration.

 
#whysocerealz!

The models exuded confidence as they gracefully danced down the runway, showcasing their unique style and adding a touch of personality to the show. Their outfits were a perfect blend of casual and chic, inspiring everyone present to embrace their individuality and express themselves freely. It was a truly memorable runway show, reminding us that fashion is not just about looking good – it’s about feeling confident and comfortable in our skin.

 
Meta Vocus

Meta Vocus blended bold colors and patterns to create feminine boho designs that are both alluring and refreshing. The show featured varying body types, promoting inclusivity. Men’s collection embodied individuality, while unisex designs were inclusive. Footwear included combat-style boots and chunky yet feminine heels.

 
Satomi El Beso

Models from Satomi El Beso showcased bold designs inspired by Japanese culture and subculture, led by Japanese idols. The collection, titled #if 1, was created by designer Satomi, who drew inspiration from the C programming language. Kenta Matsukuma produced the music. Satomi and Kenta were classmates at the National College of Technology in Fukuoka. The Japanese idols that inspired the collection are known for being cute and “KAWAII” and a little bit “DASAI”.

With love,

