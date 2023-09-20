FWO
FWO

GFC New York Fashion Week SS24: Hyper Couture and Justin Jacob Louis

On the opening night of its New York Fashion Week, Global Fashion Collective presented a stunning collection of designs that left the audience dazzled.

The event was a showcase of true creativity and talent, with models walking down the runway wearing the latest and greatest in fashion. The perfect blend of style and innovation that Global Fashion Collective is known for was on full display, leaving the crowd in awe.

 
Hyper Couture

The Hyper Couture Collection boasts a trendy and urban feel, with its latest line featuring bold graffiti-inspired designs. The collection includes a range of pieces perfect for those who want to make a statement and stand out from the crowd. With Converse being the go-to choice for footwear, the Hyper Couture Collection is the ultimate choice for those who want to channel their inner rebel and make a bold fashion statement. The collection concluded with a stunning wedding dress that stole the show.

 
Justin Jacob Louis

The Justin Jacob Louis runway show featured models walking to a relaxed playlist that perfectly complemented the spring collection’s aesthetic. The collection includes a range of styles, from casual to business casual, and features many trench coats. Sneakers were a prominent choice of footwear throughout the show. The clothes in this collection are designed with a relaxed fit to give the wearer a comfortable yet fashionable look.

##

Learn More

globalfashioncollective.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Global Fashion Collective, NYFWSS24, SHOW 4

New York FWO -
Global Fashion Collective's New York Fashion Week came to a close with a spectacular finale show by Patrycja Plesiak, SAQULAI, and SiSio. The models...
Read more

GFC New York Fashion Week SS24: Sound of Ikebana, #whysocerealz!, Meta Vocus, and Satomi El Beso

New York FWO -
Fashion Week shows are a celebration of not only fashion but also of creativity, artistry, and the magic of presentation and experience. Day two of...
Read more

Frederick Anderson SS24 Collection NYFW

New York FWO -
Last spring I attended the American Ballet Theater’s production of Swan Lake … an emotional evening taking me back to my original move to...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.