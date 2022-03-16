Get To Know Britanni Johnson: One of Gaming’s Most Fashionable Industry Leaders

It’s clear the gaming and fashion worlds are merging, with major luxury brands creating custom digital items for gamers as well as these companies establishing and curating their own virtual “in-game” / metaverse worlds and stores.

Building on this trend, last year, legacy talent agency, Ford Models announced its own Esports and Gaming talent division to work with several exceptional professional gamers, content creators, streamers, coaches, and other influential gaming personalities.



Britanni Johnson

Photos: Matt Marcheski, Tilden Patterson, Dana Patrick

One of these personalities is Britanni Johnson. Britanni has been a part of the gaming and esports industry for over a decade. She is a mainstay on red carpets, industry events and at award shows across the world, including acting as an event host and award presenter for various productions, including the SXSW Game Awards, the Esports Awards, and the Tempest Awards.

Globally known for her role in the Borderlands video-game franchise as “Angel” and as the in-game character voice of “Nona” in the title, Oxenfree, she has become one of the most visible and recognized female figures in the esports and professional video game space. One of the gaming space’s most regarded females, early last year, Britanni signed to work with Ford Models’ esports and gaming talent division to continue to grow her personal brand in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Throughout the years, Britanni has been able to use her experience and expertise not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, including working for prestigious esports organization, G2 Esports. A council member for Esports Fashion Week, Britanni continues to work at the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, esports and gaming as she assists major brands and companies through her unique insight as one of the industry’s trendiest fashionistas who combines her passions to help grow these converging entertainment areas.

To learn a bit more about Britanni…

Q: What do you love most about fashion?

I think that it’s one of the best ways to express yourself. I am also a big proponent of “when you look good, you feel good” and it’s true it really can set a mood, be a good conversation starter, and boost confidence. I know that when I’m out at events I want to look my best, to represent women in gaming and fashion in our industry.

Q: Who are some of your favorite fashion designers?

Honestly my tastes change with the seasons, I’ve been on a Fendi and Gucci kick lately. But, I also love the luxury streetwear look as well Comme des Garcons, Off White, Vetements, Golfwang, and others.

Q: Why and how do the fashion and gaming worlds work well together?

I believe a lot of people in gaming and esports share the same sentiment about wanting to look good and feel good when they are out at events, or tournaments. You see a lot of creators and players are big sneakerheads and are in tune with their favorite brands and streetwear. Brands like Ralph Lauren are the outfitters for when G2 Esports players attend tournaments, and you see large luxury and streetwear brands collaborating with different organizations and publishers/titles all the time. It’s only getting bigger, and I think that we will be seeing a lot more attention from fashion being invested in the gaming industry and community.

