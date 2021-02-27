Genny Fall / Winter 2021 Collection

Italy is a fantastic country, featuring an artistic and cultural heritage which makes it famous around the world as a destination filled with beauty and creativity. For the Fall Winter 2021/22 season, Genny’s trip makes a stop in Milan, at prestigious Palazzo Reale, in the heart of the city. A journey across a world of beauty and modernity, which starts from Piermarini’s Grand Staircase, crosses the Arazzi and Colonne Halls, to reach the huge Cariatidi Salon, in an iconic setting which creates a strong connection between past and future.”

Aiming to bring new life to one of the most prestigious sites of Italian Art, closed to the public for too many months, Genny creative director Sara Cavazza stages an ensemble of creativity and elegance, where Italian craftsmanship meets a cosmopolitan aesthetic.



Genny

“With this show, we want to convey a message of strength and unity: a positive re-start which we and the Made In Italy system need now more than ever!”

Designed for empowered, independent and sophisticated women, the collection evokes the timeless elegance of London’s private member clubs, such as Annabel’s. British classic upholstery fabrics inspire the prints and the floral decors, while the motifs of porcelain tea sets influence the delicate femininity of ethereal butterflies.

The lineup opens with a palette of white tones, a homage to Genny’s heritage, that meets a graphic attitude in black sophisticated details. Sara Cavazza chooses the orchid as the season’s iconic flower, which pops up as the glossy buttons of a fluid trench, as well as intarsia decorating a sustainable shearling coat. If contrasting stitching frames the silhouettes of an ultra-feminine sheath dress with a high slit, a suit with a fitted jacket and cigarette pants is crafted from a jacquard fabric with Genny lettering. Mannish ties are worn with soft chiffon blouses in the college-inspired outfits, while in a sophisticated interpretation of the leisure world a white tracksuit is enriched with black logo details. Thin belts with bows put the focus on the waist in the pieces, including a jacquard coat with an orchid motif, while a feminine take on the Victorian look defines a mustard leather mini dress.

Eveningwear gets sensual and intriguing. The high waist cuts of skirts and dresses evoke a tuxedo look, while lace bodices draw butterfly motifs on the skin. Luxury sparkle is created through shimmering sequins and lurex fabrics in dark blue tones mixed with strawberry red touches. Blue is paired with purple in the elegant jacquard fabric used for an ultra-chic tuxedo, its mannish elegance balanced by the femininity of a mini lace frock embroidered with 3D butterflies for a cloud-like effect. Orchid-shaped details bloom on brooches, skin-tight leather boots, and mules. The brand’s continuous commitment towards sustainability reflects in the use of an apple-based vegan leather crafted for the new logo Business Bag, as well as for envelope styles.

For the night, clutches are enriched with a cascade of sequins, while chained earrings add a modern touch with gold and silver mixed with pops of blue and red. Chic and sensual, the collections exudes a playful and ironic attitude, epitomized by a range of chain necklaces showing tiny 3D strawberry charms.

