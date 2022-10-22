Galia Lahav Proudly Presents You: Iconic & Darling | Fall 2023 Collections

Taking you on a trip back to the 50s in Hollywood. Prepare to be dazzled as Galia Lahav reinvents the GOLDEN AGE.

Nothing less than ICONIC are the faces that grace this season’s Collections: We are incredibly honored to have worked with top models Daphne Groeneveld & Nadine Leopold as #GLBrides on their big days this year, and are now introducing them as the new faces of our FALL 2023 Campaigns.

Couture Collection: ICONIC

This collection summons Couture grandeur in praise of leading ladies who defined a decade in American history bringing full Hollywood Glam. Showcasing an ensemble of sublime feminine silhouettes composed of princess ball gowns, sumptuous bejeweled cinched bodices with elongating drop waistlines accompanied by netted gloved sleeves co-starring along regal voluminously layered skirts embellished or pleated in silk tulle.

GALA Collection: DARLING

The newest GALA collection, Darling, was designed for the free-spirited bride, inspired by young professionals and the joys of city living. The Darling collection offers a refreshing twist on bohemian elegance resulting in revealing and elegant high necklines, low backs, cut-outs, tailored sleeves, drapery, corsetry, fluid skirts, slits, irregular hemlines, and sizzling silhouettes.

##

Learn More

galialahav.com

With love,

FWO