Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe

Flying Solo hosted over 65 designers with a 500 look show Monday featuring designers from all over the globe.

The show was held steps away from the Arc de Triomphe and had guests queuing outside all day to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking designs.



Flying Solo

The presentation featured collections of womenswear, menswear, accessories, hats, scarves, jewelry, and shoes. Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from stunning evening wear to accessories to elevated streetwear. The runway presentation was full of guests eager to spot trends and discover the hottest designers from around the globe. Trends included: vibranthue, bold fabric choices, ruffles, streetwear inspired silhouettes, and intricate details seen in both jewelry and clothes styled by creative director and head stylists Alina Kotsiuba and Stasi Berezovskaya.

The full listof designers showing includes: BLACKTOGREY, NIKOLOVA, ATELIER COĪN with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, BYNIUMAAL, 831 MINHLE with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, BLAIZE CAPRICE, KHHK BY AMRITHARAM, FRANCI with jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC and handbags from LUCKYNELLY and hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and hats from HEADS OF STATE, NVIOUS BY NEHA, ATITÚ with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, ELIF KÖSE FASHION HOUSE, EARTH4863 BRAND with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, CONTRACORRIENTE, BUGARIC with accessories from SHEILA TUCKER, GONGDID DESIGN with jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and handbags from TOUCHLESS and shoes from INOCHHI, LE REUSSI, ANI CLOTHING with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY, WACAY with jewelry from NASH & IVY, SEOLA with hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL and handbags from ALESSANDRA MATAITIS and accessories from SHEILA TUCKER, THEREALB with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL and head pieces from SURTURBAN, EVAMELESWIMWEAR with eyewear from SHA’DUCTION EYEWEAR, jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY and jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and jewelry from PEACH PLIÉ and handbags from FELIPA BAGS PHILIPPINES, MANTUA SILKWEAR with handbags from FELIPA BAGS PHILIPPINES, PINKAL LAD with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, HOUSE OF BYFIELD, RISING AMONG with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY and jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC and handbags from TOUCHLESS, ALEXANDRA POPESCU-YORK, ZARS LONDON with jewelry from PEACH PLIÉ and eyewear from SHA’DUCTION EYEWEAR, JONEEK, GLAMAZONTAY, SIENTOCHENTA with jewelry from IN CAUDA VENENUM and shoes from INOCHHI, MPAZ STUDIO with jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC, EL MONTE APPAREL, SOUTH ST PTY, VALIANU, STAY RIBELLE, PERIODIQUE with jewelry from KIMEN, ÉTRANGE STUDIOS, ATELIER CYBELE FRANCE with hats from HEADS OF STATE and hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY and handbags from ALESSANDRA MATAITIS and handbags from TOUCHLESS, MIVINNA, RENACIO with jewelry from JILL.HERLANDS, LEA DETCHEMA with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, VIKTORIA MARCHEV, VISHNYAKOVA, VERRO with handbags from TOUCHLESS and jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and jewelry from BEAD N BUTTER, DASH AND DOT, DIANA CARAMACI, BAROQUE JAPANESQUE, DECADENT with hats from HEADS OF STATE, CARTÉ LUXURY with jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY, M&M ROYALTY, LIT EMPIRE,

OMABELLE with jewelry from KIMEN, ANDREA AYALA, HEBA ALQURASHI (7 looks) ATELIERIA BRIDAL & WEDDING, FRANCE LEUBA with jewelry from ZUL JOYAS, HEBA ALQURASHI (1 look), VANESSA JO-ANN COUTURE with jewelry from BISOULOVELY and handbags from LUCKYNELLY, KOSMOS COUTURE with head pieces from SURTURBAN and jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY, EKATERINA RINAR, LAINES LONDON, MAISON AUDMI, BIOLA BRENTWOOD,FLUT’R with jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and handbags from TOUCHLESS, KRYKOU with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY, SIMA COLLEZIONE

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their luxury boutiques in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 5 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. Flying Solo is a membership-based retail service with over 200+ current members and a waitlist of over 1,500 brands collaborating in order to create a thriving retail industry that works for the most innovative designers and brands. In 2018 & 2019 Flying Solo continued expanding, adding another 8,000 sq ft location at 382 W Broadway and their invite-only location called The Copper Room. In June 2020, Flying Solo expanded into an 8,000 square foot flagship store at 420 West Broadway. The store has a notable clientele including Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Alicia Keys, Coco Rocha, Vanessa Hudgens, Leandra Medine, and many others.

