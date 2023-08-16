Flying Solo Brought New Elevated Look to Miami Swim and Resort Week With the Shows at Perez Art Museum of Miami

Exciting news! The 2023 Miami Swim and Resort Week hosted the much-awaited runway show presented by Flying Solo. This event showcased an impressive lineup of 55 designers from all corners of the globe, unveiling more than 300 breathtaking looks. The backdrop for this extraordinary spectacle will be none other than Miami’s stunning skyline and captivating bay views. What adds to the grandeur is the choice of venue – the prestigious Perez Art Museum Miami, guaranteeing a truly global and memorable experience.

Flying Solo, renowned as the premier retail and press platform for independent designers in the United States, continues to thrive in the fashion industry. With a diverse roster of over 300 designers hailing from various parts of the world, their innovative retail model has led to the successful establishment of two boutique stores in New York’s vibrant SoHo neighborhood. And that’s not all – they are also gearing up to unveil their flagship store in Paris on September 1st, signaling a significant expansion of their influence on the global stage.

To ensure an unforgettable show, Flying Solo has joined forces with the New York Makeup Academy, enlisting a talented team of hair and makeup artists who will work their magic. With Miami’s scorching heat in mind, Smart Water has been chosen as the beverage partner to keep everyone refreshed throughout the event. Heading the styling department is the skilled Alina Kotsiuba, adding her touch of creativity to the show. In terms of media presence, esteemed partners like FF Channel and Fashion Week Online will be contributing to elevating the show’s reach and impact.

It’s worth mentioning that the event will be beautifully captured by the fantastic photographer, Maria Nicole, ensuring that the essence of this extraordinary event is preserved in striking imagery. With all these remarkable collaborations and offerings in place, the 2023 Miami Swim and Resort Week’s runway show by Flying Solo is poised to be an unrivaled fashion phenomenon.

Miharo

In Switzerland, Alina, the founder of Miharo, has created a sustainable premium swim and resort wear label inspired by her travels to the islands of French Polynesia in 2018. Named “Miharo,” which means wonder or surprise in Maori, the brand reflects the remarkable beauty and tropical allure that fueled its creation. Collaborating with an atelier in Portugal, Miharo ensures the highest standard of quality, hand-making each garment to offer a timeless and treasured piece to customers season after season.

With a commitment to sustainability at its core, Miharo aims to provide high-quality, ethically crafted swimwear made in Europe, educating customers on the significance of sustainable practices and aspiring to become one of the most sought-after sustainable and ethical brands in the market.

The latest collection from Miharo, “Last Paradise,” draws its inspiration from the breathtaking landscapes of French Polynesia. The color palette mirrors the natural wonders of the islands, including the black volcanic beaches of Tahiti, the blue ocean waters, the dark brown earth of Moorea, and the white sandy beaches of Bora Bora.

Bhusanakan Swimwear

Meet Bhusanakan, a dedicated mother of two girls with a passion for fashion. Before starting her family, she was actively designing dresses and gowns. However, after becoming a full-time mom, she took a break from her clothing business. Bhusanakan’s love for water activities grew alongside her children’s, and they found joy in swimming, snorkeling, and spending time at the beach.

This newfound affinity for water-related experiences ignited her desire to return to the clothing industry, but this time with a focus on swimwear. She noticed a gap in the market for swimsuits that perfectly combined fashion, comfort, and practicality, motivating her to create a swimwear line that caters to her customers’ needs. Thus, Bhusanakan embarked on her journey to design swimwear that not only looks stylish and photograph-worthy but also feels comfortable and functional for various water activities such as swimming, diving, surfing, and snorkeling.

Taking quality seriously, she personally tested her designs by wake surfing, swimming, and snorkeling in them to ensure they met her high standards. Her vision extended beyond traditional swimwear, as she wanted her pieces to be versatile enough to be worn not only by the pool but also as part of casual day clothing or even as nightgowns.

The meticulous attention to detail and passion for excellence guided her through the creation of her debut collection called “Bird & Bold.” Inspired by the magnificent colors and personalities of birds, Bhusanakan designed unique prints and incorporated gold accessories and gems into her swimsuits to add an exquisite touch.

Following Dory Swimwear

Meet Dory Bailey, the Owner and Designer of Following Dory Swimwear, a brand that combines fashion, freedom, and fun. Dory is not only a devoted mother to three boys but also the spouse of an active-duty Navy Special Warfare military member. The inspiration for Following Dory Swimwear arose from a life-changing event when her husband was injured on a military operation overseas, and his teammate, Ryan Owens, tragically lost his life, leaving behind a wife and three young children.

Driven by a desire to give back to families like Ryan’s, Dory and her team established the brand and initiated fundraisers to support America’s Gold Star Families. Over the course of four years, they have contributed over $17,000 to these families and other partnered charities like The Navy SEAL Foundation and SEALKIDS.

Based in Virginia Beach, VA, USA, Following Dory Swimwear takes pride in manufacturing their products locally and sourcing materials from American companies. The brand’s unique swimsuit designs strike a balance between feminine aesthetics and tactical elements, with suits featuring military grade 550 paracord ties and tiny grenade clasps. The latest collection draws inspiration from Jungle Warfare Training, resulting in tropical and enticing designs that stand out in the current market. Each suit sold by Following Dory Swimwear is associated with their #kinisforacause initiative, reflecting their commitment to giving back to causes that matter deeply to them.

Caer En Gracia

Introducing Dominga Munita, one of the creative minds behind Caer en Gracia, a distinctive Chilean women’s clothing brand. Alongside her sister, Trinidad Munita, they founded the brand with inspiration drawn from innovative Spanish trends, while staying true to their national heritage.

Caer en Gracia embodies the essence of “falling in grace,” emphasizing a sense of being liked and admired, beginning with how one views oneself. Their slow fashion approach ensures high-quality finishes, intense colors, and exclusive prints, all produced locally in Chile. Their mission is to empower women, providing them with comfortable and distinguished clothing that allows them to express their individuality and radiate confidence at any occasion.

Driven by a lifelong fascination with fashion, Dominga and Trinidad sought to offer a refreshing alternative to the conventional designs prevalent in their country. By infusing vibrant and unique prints into their creations, they aim to make each woman feel special and stand out. For Caer en Gracia, femininity and individuality are causes for celebration, and they believe fashion should serve as an avenue of self-expression and joy. The brand’s message advocates that women embrace fashion to have fun and communicate their inner selves. With their latest collection, they aim to capture the essence of a carefree summer, evoking feelings of freedom, joy, and lightness. Employing lightweight and breathable fabrics, along with lively colors reminiscent of European beach umbrellas and tents, their designs exude playfulness and elegance, enhancing the carefree spirit of summer.

CrysM

Introducing Crystal Strachan, the visionary behind CrysM Swim and Resort Wear. Her brand centers around creating multi-purpose pieces with custom-designed prints, drawing inspiration from the captivating allure of island living and the island life experience. Born in The Bahamas, Crystal finds her muse in her native country, and she tries to encapsulate its beauty and essence within her collection.

Through meticulously crafted custom prints and thoughtfully curated silhouettes, she weaves a narrative that speaks to the heart of her homeland.

For aspiring fashion entrepreneurs, Crystal offers valuable advice: Embrace your creative vision with unwavering determination, regardless of external opinions. Create a space for yourself to immerse in your craft without distractions, allowing your ideas to flow freely. Document your inspirations through sketches and explore new possibilities fearlessly, for the potential to turn your concepts into reality is limitless.

In conclusion, CrysM Swim and Resortwear stands as an embodiment of artistic expression and a tribute to the splendor of The Bahamas. Crystal Strachan’s guidance serves as an encouraging beacon for those venturing into the world of fashion, urging them to pursue their unique visions with passion and fortitude.

Sundaze Swim

Patricija Muratovic, the founder and owner of Sundaze Swim. Her profound love for the beach and the belief that feeling good in swimwear is essential forms the cornerstone of her brand’s ethos. Sundaze Swim embodies simplicity and prioritizes comfort, aiming to make every individual feel their best. Inspired by the allure of tropical beaches, Patricija’s latest collection reflects the vibrant hues of emerald reminiscent of palm trees and the radiant glow of pearly sand.

What sets this collection apart is its commitment to sustainability, as it is entirely crafted from recycled materials. Though the process involves considerable effort, witnessing her vision materialize into reality makes it all worthwhile.

Patricija offers invaluable advice to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs: Be fearless in pursuing your dreams. Refrain from comparing your brand to others and instead, stay steadfast in focusing on your unique vision. With dedication and unwavering belief, the fulfillment of your vision is within reach.

In essence, Sundaze Swim exemplifies a brand that prioritizes comfort and empowers individuals to feel confident in their swimwear. Patricija Muratovic’s journey serves as a testament to the power of passion and commitment, inspiring others to embrace their vision and forge their path in the fashion industry.

OR Swim

Ordilla Grauwde, a passionate entrepreneur from Suriname, now based in Amsterdam, who proudly owns and designs for OR SWIM, an exclusive Nightlife Swimwear brand. In 2015, fueled by her love for creativity, travel, and nightlife, Ordilla pursued her dream of starting her own business. Although she had no prior fashion experience, her determination led her to register OR SWIM officially in 2017, and since then, the brand has flourished.

Guided by a focus on fashion, comfort, and eco-consciousness, Ordilla sources the finest fabrics, handpicks colors, and crafts unique designs, including the Nightlife Collection made from recycled materials. Her vision goes beyond swimwear; she aims to inspire women to embrace adventure and explore the world while raising awareness about plastic waste.

The OR SWIM Nightlife Collection, inspired by sunsets, seaside luxury, and vibrant nightlife, encourages women to feel beautiful, empowered, and confident in their uniqueness. The brand offers versatile styles that effortlessly transition from day to night, making OR SWIM a wardrobe staple for every woman. With determination, resilience, and a commitment to self-investment, Ordilla urges others to pursue their dreams, overcome setbacks, and believe in their abilities. OR SWIM stands as a testament to the power of following one’s passion and making a positive impact on the world.

Ori’Studio Lingerie

Or Menahem, the 27-year-old designer hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, and the creative mind behind “Ori’Studio,” a brand established just six months ago. Or’s passion for fashion began at 17 when she got her first sewing machine. Completing her fashion design degree at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, she further honed her skills with courses in corsetry, evening wear, and self-taught lingerie techniques.

Fascinated by delicate details like lace fabrics, mesh, and lycra, Or’s focus has always been on creating beautiful and flattering designs that cater to diverse body shapes and sizes. For her final project at the academy, Or delved into researching gender, femininity, and different body shapes, using mesh and lycra fabrics. This exploration reinforced her passion for celebrating and embracing the beauty of real female bodies rather than merely external layers of clothing. With this vision in mind, her brand concept revolves around boutique lingerie collections.

Creating and producing each collection entirely on her own, Or ensures that only one original piece exists per size and pattern. This approach minimizes waste, prevents unsold items from being discarded, and promotes sustainability to protect the environment. Her brand’s message highlights the importance of slow fashion, enabling people to stay stylish while caring for the planet.

Canela Swimwear

Claudia Hoth, a 23-year-old designer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the fashion industry, embarked on a mission to challenge norms and promote inclusivity. As the founder of Canela Swimwear, she sought to create a brand that celebrated diversity, offering stylish and comfortable swimwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Her own experiences as an overweight teenager, struggling to find suitable swimwear, drove her to address the needs of all women, regardless of their body type.

With an emphasis on distinctive designs that enhance natural body silhouettes, Canela Swimwear aims to empower women, instilling confidence and comfort. The brand’s core values center around customer satisfaction and empowerment, using sustainable, high-quality materials to align with environmental consciousness. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya, particularly the surrounding jungle in Tulum, the designs embody interconnectedness and mutual support.

Claudia’s advice to aspiring fashion brand creators revolves around having confidence in their vision while recognizing the hard work, dedication, and creativity required for success. Defining brand identity, knowing the target audience, and conducting market research are essential steps in creating a brand that resonates with customers. Despite the allure of the fashion industry, staying grounded and embracing humility, along with learning from mistakes, are invaluable attributes for achieving long-term success and building personal connections with the audience.

Evileyeswimwear

Kattia Jimenez, the passionate entrepreneur and founder of Evil Eye Swimwear, born and raised in Cuba, and a lover of all things under the sun. With a mystical vision in mind, she drew inspiration from the Turkish Eye to create a brand that brings luck and positivity into every swimwear piece, hence the name Evil Eye Swimwear. Kattia’s creations are a reflection of the beauty she sees in the world around her, aiming to inspire others with each product.

The brand combines the finest materials and stunning designs to craft something truly special. Quality and care are at the heart of Evil Eye Swimwear, ensuring that every customer can enjoy a unique and exceptional product. The inspiration behind incorporating the Turkish Eye in swimsuits lies in its mystical and mythological concept. Kattia finds it fascinating to capture this essence through colors and fabrics, creating swimwear that holds both symbolic meaning and aesthetic appeal.

In the pursuit of her dreams, Kattia’s advice is to never give up. She understands that there will be moments when it feels challenging and unexpected, but these are all part of the journey towards success. Embrace the process, learn from failures, and keep pushing forward until you find your groove in the business world. Persistence and determination are the keys to achieving greatness.

Sisterly Swimwear

Isabelle and Olivia Leger, two fashion-loving sisters hailing from New Brunswick, Canada. Their shared passion for fashion and the environment led them to establish Sisterly Swimwear, a brand that creates flattering swimsuits for all sizes using recycled fishnets. The inception of Sisterly Swimwear began when Olivia, while living in Australia, struggled to find a swimsuit that perfectly fit her body without breaking the bank.

Taking matters into her own hands, she crafted a swimsuit for herself and received compliments about its design, sparking the idea that there was a market for their creations. Simultaneously, Isabelle’s studies in environmental sciences ignited her awareness of the fashion industry’s harmful impact on the environment. When Olivia returned home during the pandemic, the two sisters merged their ideas and founded Sisterly Swimwear. The brand seeks to fill a gap in the market by offering sustainable swimwear that flatters curves, accompanied by size-inclusive options and a fun unconventional sizing chart using positive adjectives.

Sisterly Swimwear empowers women with ethically made and sustainably produced swimsuits, crafted from recycled fishnets and carpet fluff. Each design in their collections is named after inspiring women, and their goal is to ensure that women of all shapes and sizes feel represented and confident in their swimwear. Their latest 90s Lovers Collection draws inspiration from the iconic love story of influencers Deanna Giulietti and Chase Bergey, with a nostalgic print crafted by Barcelona-based artist Veronika Pasishna. The sisters’ advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to know their goals, stick to their values, and remain transparent with consumers. Embrace mistakes as learning opportunities and maintain resilience in the face of challenges. Isabelle and Olivia believe that only they can determine the path to their own success, even in the face of imitators who merely flatter their unique and compelling products.

CZI, The Art Of Skin

Meet the multi-talented art-entrepreneur Sandra Czich, originally from France, who embarked on a unique journey. Despite having degrees in political sciences, business, and tax law, she followed her heart’s calling to explore her passion for art and design. In January 2022, after completing her executive MBA, she fearlessly launched “CZI, the Art of Skin,” a luxury swim and beachwear brand, along with her two sons, Elie and Gabriel, who are an integral part of the family brand. CZI’s concept is extraordinary and artistic, blending body and artwork into a stunning harmony.

The brand believes in ethical responsibility and sustainability, opting for smaller collections made from high-quality fabrics crafted in France and Italy using recycled fibers. Inspired by her love for the sea and nature, the founder transforms her paintings into exclusive prints for swimwear, creating an emotional connection between the wearer and the art. To enhance this experience, each piece is digitally certified with an NFC tag, providing access to exclusive content, including the story behind the artwork and care instructions.

The collection embraces two themes, “Mykonos Blue” inspired by the ocean’s colors and womanity, and the “Jungle Collection,” exuding the energy and vibrancy of wild nature. CZI offers swimwear for both men and women, including swimshorts, bikinis, caftans, and tunics, all adorned with luxurious details and hand-made embroideries. With this stunning collection, CZI aims to keep wearers in a great mood, ready for every occasion from dawn to sunset. The brand’s emphasis on authenticity and connecting with clients has been crucial to its success, making each CZI piece not only a fashion statement but also a unique work of art.

MyBelly

At MyBelly, the focus is on motivating and supporting pregnant women to maintain an active lifestyle during and after pregnancy. Their aim is to provide innovative, functional, and feminine products that offer confidence and comfort while moving, helping expectant and new mothers stay healthy and in shape, benefiting both mother and baby. The philosophy behind MyBelly is “Healthy mom, healthy baby – MyBelly,” emphasizing the importance of taking good care of pregnant women for the well-being of the baby. Angela Namere, the founder of MyBelly, has always been driven by ambition and a passion for reaching her goals.

From a young age, she engaged in various projects, displaying her determination to succeed. As she embarked on her journey to motherhood and desired more children, Angela found herself in a predicament, feeling limited in her career options. Her personal experience during baby swimming, where she struggled with uncomfortable swimwear that hindered breastfeeding, became the catalyst for creating MyBelly. Angela’s love for fashion, nurtured by her grandmother’s role as a tailor, merged with her passion for empowering pregnant women to design activewear and swimwear that supports their active lifestyles during and after pregnancy.

The inspiration behind MyBelly stems from Angela’s fascination with sporty looks and her aspiration to infuse an African vibe into her designs. Her vision was to craft a feminine collection that allows pregnant women to radiate style and confidence. Angela’s message to others is to dream big, work diligently, and not be deterred by naysayers. Through hard work and determination, every goal is attainable. With MyBelly, women are encouraged to stay active throughout their pregnancy and beyond, embracing their journey with flair and fortitude.

Victoria Leon

Maria Victoria and Yamileth work together as a mother-daughter team for their brand Victoria Leon (VL). Maria loves fashion and graduated as a fashion designer during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also studied business to learn how to run a small business successfully. They make stylish swimwear that makes people feel confident and comfortable. They care about the environment, so they use eco-friendly materials to make their swimwear.

Their latest collection is inspired by the colorful buildings and beauty of Maracaibo city in Venezuela. They use bold colors and architectural details in their designs. They also care about sustainability, so they use eco-friendly materials. They want their brand to show that fashion can be stylish and responsible. For others who want to start a fashion brand, they suggest knowing what makes your brand unique, planning your business carefully, and using the internet to reach more people. Building relationships with others in the fashion industry is also important. Starting a fashion brand needs hard work and creativity, but it can be rewarding if done right.

Curvitude Athletics

Curvitude Boutique is a fashion store that offers designer clothes and accessories for modern women with different style preferences and body types. They specifically cater to full-figured and curvy women, ranging from sizes 12 to 32, with a trendy mix of premium fashion from various well-known designers across the United States. The boutique was founded by Kimberly Beasley, who served in the Army for 20 years and decided to pursue her dream of starting a business after retiring. With careful planning and research, Curvitude Boutique opened its doors in downtown Augusta in June 2011. Kimberly saw great potential for growth and uniqueness in the area.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Kimberly is a wife and mother of four children. She actively participates in the local community, donating her time to various organizations and events. Kimberly plans to launch “Curvitude Cares,” a community service program aimed at supporting an elementary school and mentoring young girls into entrepreneurship. She wants Curvitude Boutique to be a pillar in the community and is dedicated to providing quality apparel and customer service to their clients. Kimberly expresses her gratitude to all the customers, friends, family members, fellow business owners, city leaders, and anyone who has supported Curvitude Boutique throughout the years. Their success is attributed to the wonderful support they have received from the community.

Area F Island Clothing

Meet Kurtis Kril, the owner and designer of Area F Island Clothing in Vancouver Island, Canada. His brand is all about eco-friendly, outdoor-style clothing, with a focus on retro-inspired designs, especially in their swimwear. Kurtis started small, printing T-shirts in a shipping container, and then came up with the idea to create a brand that captures the rugged beauty of Vancouver Island while adding a fun retro twist. He’s passionate about both nature and retro art, so he combined those interests in his unique designs.

Area F Island Clothing celebrates an active lifestyle, embracing activities like yoga, hiking, skateboarding, and more. They also care about the environment, using eco-friendly materials and even planting trees with each purchase. Their latest collection of swimwear features playful retro colors and sustainable materials, so you can feel stylish and eco-conscious when you wear their swimsuits. If you’re thinking of starting your own fashion brand, Kurtis has some advice: Be ready to work hard and juggle various aspects of the business. Social media is crucial for reaching people, but it can be challenging too. Starting a brand in a competitive market requires dedication and a willingness to stand out. Don’t forget to learn about different tools and technologies to make your brand successful.

Arenas By Helen Acosta

Helen Acosta, the founder of Arenas by Helen Acosta, has always been driven by her entrepreneurial spirit and a love for exploring new horizons. Her passion for nature, the tropics, and the beach environment inspired her to create her own swimwear brand. The main goal of Arenas by Helen Acosta is to offer women comfortable and elegant swimwear. Helen believes in celebrating the uniqueness and beauty of feminine grace, and she was inspired to design her own collection with this in mind.

Confidence is essential for every woman, and Helen wants her swimwear to make women feel good about themselves. Her collection features a range of lively colors and high-quality fabrics that prioritize both comfort and beauty. Arenas by Helen Acosta is dedicated to every special woman out there. Helen’s designs are known for their feminine expressions, exuding candor, elegance, and delicacy. With a strong belief in following one’s passions and staying determined, Helen is committed to creating swimwear that women will love and feel confident in.

Inanna Swimwear

Adriana Chaves and Stephany Gregory, two passionate entrepreneurs from Colombia who teamed up to create Inanna Swimwear, a brand specializing in stylish swimwear for all body types. Adriana is the creative designer behind their products, while Stephany takes charge as the CEO, handling the brand’s operations. The inspiration for their fashion brand came from Stephany’s personal struggles with finding flattering and confidence-boosting swimwear as a curvier woman. This motivated them to create a brand that celebrates inclusivity and helps women feel beautiful and confident, no matter their size.

At Inanna Swimwear, their focus is on promoting positive body image and inclusivity, aiming to make every woman feel her best in their well-designed products. Their latest collection, Blissful, is inspired by the feeling of contentment after overcoming challenges. With vibrant colors like oranges, greens, and lilacs, and eye-catching geometric prints, this collection exudes joy and optimism. The designs feature flattering cuts to make a statement during vacation moments, celebrating each woman’s best features.

For aspiring fashion brand creators, their advice is to always keep their purpose in mind. Creating a brand that connects emotionally with people and fulfills their needs is essential. Staying true to their vision, being persistent, and listening to customer feedback are keys to success. Surrounding themselves with a supportive team and seeking guidance from experienced individuals in the industry can also help them achieve their brand’s goals.

FRNK

Stephanie Frank is the founder of FRNK, a brand that is passionate about creating stylish and innovative swimwear that makes people feel sexy, confident, and comfortable. They prioritize sustainability while delivering high-quality swimwear. Stephanie’s love for fashion ignited at a young age and inspired her to create her own fashion brand when she was just 14 years old. Her vision was to bring something unique to the world and create designs that stand out and make a statement. Each piece is carefully crafted to be one-of-a-kind, ensuring that customers won’t find this level of distinctive style anywhere else.

Stephanie believes that fashion can empower and transform, and her goal is to deliver designs that make individuals feel exceptional. Her latest collection draws inspiration from European summers, embracing elegance and effortless style. Stephanie wanted to capture the feeling of confidence and glamour in her designs. The collection celebrates the beauty of women, embracing curves and making everyone feel incredibly stylish and sexy. It’s all about embracing your true self and feeling amazing in what you wear. Stephanie’s advice for aspiring fashion brand creators is to believe in themselves and their vision. With hard work, persistence, and self-belief, anything is possible. Having a solid plan and staying committed to it is crucial, despite the obstacles that may arise. The key is to never give up and keep pushing forward toward your dreams.

Diamond Wear

Diamond Wear is a luxury swimwear brand that takes pride in offering an exquisite collection of swimsuits and accessories designed to cater to the modern woman’s diverse tastes and preferences. Their passion for quality and sustainability is evident in their use of sustainable micro-spandex material, carefully chosen to accentuate every curve while providing a comfortable and flattering fit.

The brand’s vision is to empower women to embrace their unique beauty and style. Whether you’re someone who loves flaunting your figure in a bright and alluring red bikini or prefer a more modest yet still alluring full-coverage design, Diamond Wear has something special for every woman. What sets Diamond Wear apart is their commitment to sustainability and quality craftsmanship. Their use of micro-spandex materials ensures that each piece not only looks stunning but also feels incredibly comfortable. The vibrant colors and unique custom designs add a touch of excitement to every swimsuit, making them stand out from the crowd. Diamond Wear understands that swimwear is more than just fashion; it’s a representation of confidence, self-expression, and individuality. They work tirelessly to create swimwear that makes women feel luxurious, empowered, and timeless. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to withstand the test of time, ensuring that their customers can cherish and enjoy their Diamond Wear swimsuits for many summers to come.

With a focus on inclusivity and an eye for style, Diamond Wear has become a go-to brand in the fashion swimwear industry. Their dedication to offering multifaceted designs that cater to various body types and preferences has earned them a special place in the hearts of women worldwide. From statement-making bikinis to comfortable everyday pieces, Diamond Wear’s collection truly has something to suit every woman’s lifestyle and fashion desires.

WI-Paris

This is the story of a woman who embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery through travel. Her adventure takes her to various corners of the world, where she not only explores different cultures but also embarks on an inner quest to understand herself better as a woman. WI-PARIS is the embodiment of her story, and it resonates with women everywhere. It symbolizes the empowerment of self, embracing one’s culture, femininity, and inner strength. WI-PARIS represents every woman’s unique journey of self-realization and growth. It celebrates the power and beauty that lie within each woman, uniting them through their shared experiences and journeys. WI-PARIS is not just a brand; it is a celebration of womanhood. It stands as a reminder that every woman is on her own remarkable journey of evolution, finding her identity, and embracing her true self.

Avery

Michelle Chen, the creative mind behind Avery Swimwear, a sustainable swimwear brand based in Toronto, Ontario. Avery Swimwear offers empowering and edgy pieces that can effortlessly transition from day to night. Michelle’s designs embody city chic while remaining committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Using eco-friendly materials sourced from recycled ocean waste, Avery Swimwear contributes to cleaning up the oceans while empowering women with their stunning pieces.

Michelle’s personal struggles as a petite and small-chested woman inspired her to create her own swimwear line. She found it challenging to find flattering bikini styles that suited petite-sized bodies, with many brands excluding extra small sizes altogether. Michelle wanted to embrace body positivity for all, including smaller women who also experience body image issues. Avery Swimwear was born with the mission to empower smaller chests while remaining size-inclusive, celebrating the beauty of all body types. The concept behind Avery Swimwear is all about self-empowerment and self-love. Michelle believes that beauty comes from within, regardless of your size.

The brand aims to make women feel incredibly confident in their own skin, rocking their itty bitty bikinis with pride. The designs are a perfect blend of sexy, feminine, bold, and soft, reflecting the diverse strengths and beauty of women. Michelle drew inspiration from her love for New York City, capturing the feelings of nostalgia and summertime sunsets in her collection. Dreamy pastel color palettes with edgy vegan leather accents give the pieces a unique charm, representing the boldness of the city while retaining a soft and feminine touch.

GALI Swimwear

David Leslie, an Aboriginal man from Bondi Beach, Australia, and the visionary behind GALI Swimwear. As the founder, owner, and creative director, David’s brand is a celebration of Australia’s rich First Nations culture, the oldest continuously living culture in the world. GALI Swimwear goes beyond fashion; it tells captivating stories, sparks meaningful conversations, and forges connections. Established in 2022, GALI has already made history by becoming the only Aboriginal-owned, Australian made, and sustainable mens swimwear label worldwide.

The brand achieved a significant milestone by showcasing its collection at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in May 2022, becoming the first Aboriginal mens swimwear label to do so. In July 2023, GALI will once again make history as the first Aboriginal-owned mens swimwear label to present its collection at the prestigious Miami Swim Week.

David’s inspiration for GALI Swimwear originated during his time as a volunteer surf life saver at North Bondi Beach in Sydney. He wanted to create an indigenous mens swimwear label that celebrates culture while connecting his love for the water with his Aboriginal heritage. The name “GALI” holds particular significance as it means “water” in the Kamilaroi language, which is David’s clan. Sustainability and caring for Country are at the core of GALI Swimwear’s values. Their swimwear is crafted from premium recycled materials, and their packaging is compostable. The brand’s suppliers are dedicated to sustainable practices, ensuring that every step aligns with their commitment to the environment.

Kene Kaya

Alessandra Durand, the founder of Kené Kaya, a sustainable artisanal fashion brand with a meaningful mission. Kené Kaya, which translates to “the spirit of design” in the indigenous Shipibo language of Peru, aims to preserve the indigenous identity and ancestral art forms of marginalized indigenous communities, particularly the Shipibo tribe. Alessandra, a native Peruvian with a background in global business, wanted to find a way to support and promote the work of talented Peruvian artisans while preserving their ancestral art forms and embroidery techniques in modern fashion contexts.

She was particularly inspired to help a diasporic community of artists known as Cantagallo in Lima, which comes from the Peruvian Amazon. Over the years, Alessandra has collaborated with NGOs and local food banks to assist them with their basic needs. The essence of Kené Kaya lies in the concept of “handmade stories” crafted by Peruvian artisans, which beautifully preserve indigenous identity. Each piece is a unique and one-of-a-kind handmade embroidered artwork, featuring the exquisite flora and fauna of the Peruvian Amazon, meticulously created on 100% Peruvian cotton linen.

The inspiration behind the latest resort wear collection comes from the rich nature, flora, and fauna of the Peruvian Amazon, intricately woven into geometric patterns that are commonly found in the artwork of the Shipibo tribe. Every piece in this collection carries the story and vision of the individual artist and their homeland, the Peruvian Amazon. The artistry of each garment is unmatched, as they are handcrafted by a dedicated team of artisans.

SSWIM

Hannah Brands, the creative mind behind SSWIM, a brand that’s all about her obsession with bikinis. She has an unwavering love for bikinis and wishes summer could last forever so she could forever bask in the joy of wearing them. Her collection boasts over a hundred pairs, and her passion for these swimsuits led her to establish SSWIM, where she introduces her own daring and minimalist designs to the market. SSWIM’s goal is to create swimwear that flatters all body types. Hannah is determined to make SSWIM an inclusive brand for everyone, celebrating and embracing all bodies.

The latest collection takes inspiration from the vibrant and glamorous atmosphere of Miami. It brings a fresh twist to traditional resort swimwear by incorporating bright, bold, and chic elements that stand out from the usual neutral colors. Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple but powerful: Just do it. Take the risk, because it’s always worth it. If you have a burning desire to achieve something, trust that with enough determination, it will work out in your favor. Hannah’s mantra is, “If you don’t take the leap, you’ll never experience the thrill of soaring high.”

Ethyc4Humanity

Rani Nicole, the creative force behind ETHYC 4 HUMANITY, a fashion brand that believes in combining style and ethics. Rani is dedicated to making Luxury All-Day Athleisure in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Inspired by the documentary film “The True Cost,” Rani was motivated to embrace Slow-Fashion, with its minimalist and forward-thinking approach. Through her brand, she aims to offer Headstrong Headbands and Luxury All-Day Athleisure to conscious fashion lovers.

The concept behind ETHYC 4 HUMANITY is all about Easy Elegance, where fashion meets ethics effortlessly. Rani wants to inspire people to make mindful fashion choices. While she uses a mix of sustainable and non-sustainable materials, she is committed to finding better alternatives for the future. Transparency is a priority for her, as she believes in sharing her practices to inspire others to embrace a more sustainable path.

The new collection is inspired by Monochrome Luxury All-Day Athleisure, combining classic styles with a modern edge. Rani carefully crafts each piece to create monochrome looks that are timeless, comfortable, and versatile. What makes her brand special is her unwavering dedication to ethical and environmentally friendly practices. To aspiring fashion entrepreneurs, Rani’s advice is simple: Follow your passion and believe in the power of your thoughts and dreams. Let your heart and creativity guide you. Define your brand’s values, learn about sustainable materials and ethical practices, and start small but stay true to your principles. Collaboration is essential on this journey to build a strong foundation for your brand.

Bebikiniswim

Bianca Henry, a talented artist of Jamaican and Trinidadian descent from New Jersey, proudly holds the positions of CEO and founder of Bebikiniswim. This remarkable resort wear brand stands out as a black-owned and woman-led venture, dedicated to promoting body positivity and inclusivity. The inception of Bebikiniswim was sparked by Bianca’s fond memories of beautiful summer days spent on the vibrant beaches of her home island, Jamaica.

The brand pays homage to the free-flowing culture, funky reggae influence, and the carefree spirit of “The livity,” as she fondly refers to it. The essence conveyed by Bebikiniswim is centered around the idea that swimwear is a garment of vulnerability. It celebrates the courage to wear what one loves, even when it leaves little to the imagination. Ultimately, the message is to embrace oneself and worship one’s own uniqueness, with the belief that the world will follow suit.

The ‘IRIE’ collection, an embodiment of Bianca’s inspiration from Jamaica’s vibrant culture, derives its name from the famous saying “everything is IRIE,” signifying a state of peace and affirmation that everything is alright. The collection features premium materials, ensuring durability and maximum comfort. Moreover, it prides itself on providing an exceptional fit that embraces curves and is 100% sustainable, ethical, and inclusive. The combination of fashion and purpose in Bebikini swimwear makes it truly special and even more appealing. Bianca’s advice to aspiring fashion designers is to value every small step in their journey, understanding that each one contributes significantly to the ultimate goal.

Gi’s Bikinis

Kevin Muso, hailing from Clifton, NJ, and with an Albanian background, is the visionary behind Gi’s Bikinis, an online swimsuit line based in New Jersey. The brand’s core values revolve around sustainability, inclusivity, and the creation of swimwear that instills confidence and comfort in those who wear it. Although fashion and styling always intrigued him, Kevin never imagined he would establish his own swimsuit line. Despite having studied Finance, he found himself drawn to stories of people starting their brands from scratch and building them into successful ventures. Encouraged by his family, especially his grandmother, who served as a great source of inspiration, Kevin took the leap to pursue his dream. His desire was to produce high-quality, sustainable bikinis that were affordable and empowered wearers to feel comfortable and confident.

Gi’s Bikinis sets itself apart by focusing on comfort, durability, and eco-friendliness. Using the highest quality biodegradable nylon, sourced from Brazil and crafted by hand, the brand ensures stylish swimwear that aligns with ethical manufacturing practices, respecting both the people who create them and the environment. The mission of Gi’s Bikinis is to showcase that bikinis can be produced with eco-friendly, PETA-approved materials without compromising on quality. The brand’s dedication to providing customers with swimsuits that make them feel good and look good stands as its defining characteristic. For their inaugural summer collection, named “Evdomos” meaning “7” in Greek, Kevin sought to honor his Greek and Albanian heritage, particularly paying tribute to his grandmother’s influence. Drawing inspiration from the stunning coastal landscapes of Greece, the collection reflects the azure waters, sun-kissed beaches, and mesmerizing architecture. The designs incorporate vibrant Mediterranean Sea-inspired hues, delicate patterns reminiscent of seashells, and intricate details reminiscent of Greek architecture.

Eternity Lingerie

Jessica Marin, originally from NYC and now residing in Miami for the past 8 years, is the creative mind behind Eternity Lingerie, a brand born from her vision back in October 2021. Her goal was to create a brand that caters to everyday women, providing them with lingerie that makes them feel irresistibly sexy for any occasion. After months of unwavering dedication and hard work, Eternity Lingerie was successfully launched in March 2022. Jessica’s passion for creating things and her dream of owning her brand led her to pursue a degree in Fashion Design in Colombia.

When the idea of starting her lingerie brand took shape in 2021, she wasted no time and conducted thorough research before diving into the venture. The essence of Eternity Lingerie is to empower the everyday woman, offering comfortable and sensuous pieces that allow her to feel confident in her own skin and express her sensuality. Regardless of her role, wearing an Eternity piece signifies a deep conviction about her identity and aspirations.

The silver collection, inspired by the concept of “less is more,” consists of sexy and minimal pieces suitable for any event. Eternity Lingerie is designed to be worn anytime, as it caters to a woman’s desire to feel sexy and empowered in her day-to-day life. Jessica’s unwavering belief in hard work and dedication serves as the foundation of her brand’s success. She believes that putting in the effort and staying dedicated will always yield positive results. Even when dreams seem unattainable, she encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to persevere, as each step taken brings them closer to realizing their aspirations. Through Eternity Lingerie, Jessica Marin has established a brand that celebrates women’s sensuality, confidence, and empowerment, providing them with lingerie that beautifully complements their unique identities.

FYI by Dani Read

Dani Read, a renowned lingerie and swim design expert, initially launched FYI in 2011 as an NYC-based brand specializing in lingerie and erotic accessories. The brand gained significant recognition, being featured in major fashion publications, stocked in boutiques across five countries, and worn by prominent celebrities, including Rihanna. In fact, Rihanna was so impressed with Dani’s work that she hired her to lead the design for her own lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. After a successful stint with Savage X Fenty, Dani has now returned to Miami with a renewed vision to relaunch FYI.

The relaunch of FYI is fueled by Dani’s deep love for Miami, which exudes warm and sexy energy and embodies a perpetual vacation atmosphere. This tropical lifestyle inspired her to create swimwear and clothing that encapsulate the essence of living in this vibrant city. Embracing the spirit of Miami, FYI partners exclusively with local creatives, empowering the talented community that makes the city so special. FYI swim and resort wear are designed to be inclusive and accessible to everyone.

The brand offers easy-to-wear vacation styles with inclusive sizing, encouraging customers to “suit themselves.” Embracing a slow-fashion approach, FYI ensures that all styles are limited and unique by using deadstock designer materials, prioritizing quality while reducing the carbon footprint associated with custom materials and dyes. The current collection draws inspiration from mid-century maximalism and the European glamour of Commedia Italiana films. Bold print mixing and graceful caftans evoke colorful Fellini films and the iconic wardrobe of Endora from Bewitched. This collection stands out for its exclusive fabrications, inclusive sizing, and locally sourced and ethically manufactured pieces.

AVIMIVA

Alexandra Haas, a passionate designer, founder, and owner, stands proudly behind AVIMIVA Beach & Spa Lingerie. Despite initially studying fashion design, she spent many years dedicated to her career as a body therapist and coach. However, at the age of 44, she felt a profound inner calling to return to her roots and embark on a new journey, designing Beach & Spa Lingerie. What began as a personal balance and hobby soon evolved into a unique and internationally acclaimed fashion line over the last two years.

AVIMIVA is a young, innovative Austrian company with ambitious visions and an unwavering determination to explore new paths. Alexandra’s love for observing people, particularly in luxurious hotels by the beach and poolside, unveiled a prevalent issue—many women were wearing ill-fitting and unflattering swimwear. Driven by a passion to empower women of all ages and redefine their wearing experience, she aimed to offer a completely new sensation and an undiscovered sense of sensuality—solely for the woman herself.

The concept of “Beach & Spa Lingerie” took shape as Alexandra wanted to bridge the worlds of elegance and sensuality, merging swimwear and lingerie. AVIMIVA blurs the lines between the two, reigniting the spark of attraction between partners and playfully embracing the allure of femininity. The brand focuses on classic lingerie colors that flatter every woman and utilizes fabrics commonly associated with lingerie—fine, feather-light materials that feel like a second skin and dry rapidly. Alexandra’s mission is to revolutionize swimwear, infusing it with pleasure and elegant sensuality, as water itself fosters a sensual element, encouraging moments of intimacy and connection. Proudly made in Austria, all AVIMIVA fabrics are 100% waterproof and exclusively produced for the brand.

Hunnyblush

Yamelissa Guzman, a second-generation Dominican American hailing from Passaic, NJ, proudly represents the fashion brand HunnyBlush. Her inspiration for starting this brand stems from the joy of traveling the world and indulging in the beauty of picturesque beaches. As an avid traveler, she often found herself purchasing new bikinis for each trip, leading to considerable expenses and dissatisfaction due to the limited options available for curvier body types, like hers—average size breasts, a small waist, and curvy hips and booty. This frustration sparked the idea of creating her own bikini line, and during the pandemic, she taught herself to sew using a sewing machine, marking the beginning of her journey.

The concept behind HunnyBlush revolves around catering to women facing similar issues by offering them options to customize their bikinis to suit their unique body shapes. Yamelissa encourages customers to reach out personally, sharing their insecurities so she can help them feel both sexy and comfortable. Her brand thrives on building personal connections with customers, fostering a sense of understanding and inclusivity. The inspiration for her collection comes from Caribbean Carnival, characterized by vibrant colors, festive designs, fringes, and a touch of Miami’s allure. This collection is especially significant to Yamelissa as it caters to women of all shapes and sizes, emphasizing that feeling good and sexy doesn’t require the “perfect” model body. With these bikinis, she believes women will turn heads at any pool party or beach, embracing their unique beauty and confidence.

Yamelissa offers valuable advice to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs—take the leap and start, regardless of what others may say. Stay focused on your goals and hone your craft by consistently learning and seeking improvement. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share your dreams and aspirations; their inspiration will fuel your determination to pursue your own ambitions. She shares her journey as proof that nothing is impossible, even for someone who initially didn’t know how to thread a sewing machine.

Shellvio

Fibi Tong, the visionary Founder of Shellvio, established her brand in March 2021, amidst the peak of the pandemic. Shellvio’s mission is to provide women all over the world with comfortable yet fashionable clothing designs that embrace their feminine essence and exude confidence without sacrificing comfort. Fibi’s fascination with fashion started at a young age when she avidly read fashion magazines and admired the confidence of the models adorned in beautiful clothes. This ignited her dream of one day owning a clothing brand that would empower other women through fashion.

As she grew older, Fibi shared her style through social media and eventually made the bold decision to start her own fashion brand. Shellvio’s concept revolves around creating joy and instilling confidence through its fabrics and designs. The brand aims to eliminate discomfort often associated with trendy outfits, ensuring that women can look and feel great without compromise. With co-ord outfits and feminine silhouettes, Shellvio’s designs effortlessly cater to day and night looks, offering versatility that transcends from Instagram to everyday life.

The new collection, named S/S EDEN Collection 2023, draws inspiration from the Garden of Eden, weaving in silhouettes reminiscent of Adam and Eve and fabrics resembling early clothing. The prints and patterns are inspired by the lush garden, infusing the collection with symbolic meaning. For Shellvio, this collection stands for the beginning of something beautiful—a representation of the growth of strength and confidence in women. Empowering women remains at the core of the brand’s ethos. With Shellvio, Fibi embodies her vision of empowering women and making them feel confident and beautiful through fashion.

ULTRAVIOLET

ULTRAVIOLET, an esteemed international fashion-focused brand, is dedicated to the art of lingerie and swimwear design. Nestled within their Design Studio in the Netherlands, they curate exclusive collections that cater to the diverse tastes and body types of women worldwide, offering an extensive range of sizes from A to F cups. One hallmark of the

ULTRAVIOLET brand is their unwavering commitment to delivering a superior fit, ensuring that each piece complements the wearer’s unique contours flawlessly. At the heart of ULTRAVIOLET’s ethos lies a passion for fashion, evident in their captivating lingerie and swimwear collections. From trendy and fashion-forward ensembles to timeless and always-available basics, the brand caters to every woman’s desire for elegance and style. With an emphasis on personal attention,

ULTRAVIOLET strives to create an unforgettable shopping experience that leaves a lasting impression on their customers. When it comes to their lingerie offerings, ULTRAVIOLET’s collection is nothing short of extraordinary. Embracing diversity in design, they boast a wide array of bra shapes to suit different preferences. From opulent unpadded bras exuding luxury to push-up bras that enhance the décolletage, and seductive balconette bras, there is something for every mood and occasion. The secret to their allure lies not only in their designs but also in the meticulous selection of high-quality materials that ensure each piece not only looks sensuous but also feels comfortable against the skin. For women seeking a harmonious blend of fashion and functionality, ULTRAVIOLET presents an irresistible allure. With each lingerie piece, they encapsulate the essence of femininity, empowering women to embrace their confidence and express their individuality.

Shine Lai

The captivating collection on display embraces a rich tapestry of emotions, artfully transitioning from romantic to dark, and finally landing on a futuristic style that narrates a compelling tale of love, resilience, and optimism for the future. Each piece within the collection becomes a chapter, sharing a story of growth and transformation, akin to the journey of a shooting star soaring across the universe. Functional fabrics play a pivotal role in this fashion narrative, thoughtfully selected to provide not only style but also substance. With UV protection and rapid-dry properties, these fabrics empower you to shine brightly, whether by the sea’s edge or on solid ground, from the light of day to the enchanting allure of night.

The romantic style exudes an air of surprise, enchanting with delicate details reminiscent of a nude ballerina gracefully dancing across classic porcelain prints. This evokes a sense of timeless elegance and a touch of whimsy, capturing the essence of love’s tender embrace. In sharp contrast, the futuristic style takes center stage, enveloping the atmosphere with a cyberpunk allure. Embracing a minimalist design, iconic streamline hand-piping details lend an otherworldly edge to the ensembles.

Here, the collection stands as a testament to the human spirit’s adaptability, unafraid to embrace the unknown and embrace the challenges of a technology-driven tomorrow. Throughout the collection’s progression, each piece forms an integral part of a larger narrative, one that unfolds with passion, resilience, and dreams of a brighter future. The journey from romanticism to darkness and onwards to the futuristic realm reflects life’s ebb and flow—love’s ardor, overcoming adversity, and finally embracing the promise of the universe. In this carefully crafted assortment of styles, the collection serves as a canvas for personal expression and empowerment. As you don these garments, you are not just wearing fashion; you are embodying the essence of a captivating saga, leaving a trail of stardust in your wake, and embracing the boundless possibilities that the future holds.

HotMiamiStyles

Hot Miami Styles is not just about clothing; it’s a celebration of style and individuality. Our vision encompasses a look that is unparalleled, setting you apart from the crowd, all while staying within your budget. As experts in the fashion industry, we take pride in curating unique and trendy styles that can’t be found elsewhere. Our customers have placed their trust in our expertise and our innate sense of style, and the results are evident in the confidence and allure they exude when wearing our collections.

Fashion is not just a business for us; it’s our passion, and that passion drives us to continually grow, improve, and cater to your desires. Your satisfaction is our top priority. At Hot Miami Styles, we are committed to providing customer service that goes above and beyond. We believe in making your shopping experience enjoyable, seamless, and memorable. We stand by our promise that you won’t find better customer service anywhere else.

Beyond exceptional service, our selection boasts an array of styles that are both daring and alluring, making you the center of attention wherever you go. We value your feedback and input. If you have any suggestions, requests, or comments, please don’t hesitate to share them with us. Your voice matters, and we want to ensure that we continue to meet and exceed your expectations. As you explore our store, we hope you feel the warmth, fun, and excitement woven into every fabric and design. Make yourself at home and revel in the experience as you discover styles that bring out the best version of yourself. Enjoy your stay, and be sure to spread the word among your friends and family. Hot Miami Styles is not just a store; it’s a fashion haven where you can find the hottest styles that resonate with your unique taste and personality. Thank you for being a part of our journey and embracing our passion for fashion. Together, we create an irresistible synergy of style and self-expression that sets your spirit free.

