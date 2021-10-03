Florentina Leitner SS22 “Vacation on the Moon”

Florentina Leitner opened the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFW) at Berlin’s Kraftwerk with her show with around 200 live guests attending.

The young designer showed her spring/summer 2022 collection from her London label of the same name as part of the Mercedes-Benz Young Talent Promotion Programme.



Florentina Leitner

The inspiration for Leitner’s spring/summer 2022 collection “Vacation on the Moon” is the Mondsee lake in Austria and her vision of designing the collection for a holiday on the moon. The silhouettes are inspired by dirndls, sailor jackets and spacesuits. The colour palette is defined by metallic silver tones and a mix of summery colours like pink and various shades of blue.

About Florentina Leitner

Florentina Leitner is a Master’s graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. The Austrian was on Dries van Noten’s design team before setting up her own label in London. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Charli XCX have worn her creations. In February 2021 she presented her autumn/winter 2021 collection “The Royal Leitners” at the digital New York Fashion Week.

