Fireplace 409 Partners with @shopthevillagenyc

Fireplace 409’s first public runway show took place on June 12th on Bleecker’s iconic streets. Fireplace showcased 40 brands including clothing, jewelry, bags, and other accessories, all for purchase online and in store.

(Photos: Barbara Gabrielle)

“We wanted to use this opportunity to honor the West Village as an important social setting for LGBTQIA+ community members and their histories by creating an inclusive fashion show that transcends binary and traditional fashion concepts,” said Emily Bogner, Head Stylist and Co-Founder of Fireplace 409.

“The show was an amazing opportunity to partner with @shopthevillagenyc who organized the Bleecker Street fair to spotlight small and independent stores that create the village New Yorker’s know and love. Fireplace 409 provides a space for designers to showcase their work and connect with other creatives across the city so it was amazing to watch their pieces come to life and also interact with the community while still being safe.

“The energy at the show was electric and we were fortunate to have the magnificent Iconic Princess who has been featured on Pose & Legendary MC the show in addition to a special voguing performance by the Legendary Monster Babylon.”

Featured Brands

Clothing MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by CHARMED FRINGE; Clothing MILA SULLIVAN, ELLIANA CAPRI, and MIA VESPER with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing MAN MADE SKINS with accessories by BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing MOOSE with accessories by EMILY BOGNER VINTAGE; Clothing by MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing by MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW, MIA VESPER and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing by MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by BON BON WHIMS; Clothing MOOSE and MYSTERY HUMAN with accessories by MOOSE; Clothing EMILY BOGNER VINTAGE and MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing by MIA VESPER and MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by PAULA PINO, AGUS and BON BON WHIMS CLUB

Clothing LA FEMME APÉRO and ELLIANA CAPRI with accessories by BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing ELLIANA CAPRI with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW, SOLEIL NYC and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing MIA VESPER and AGUIRRRRE with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW; Clothing MILA SULLIVAN with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing MERCY MANKIND with accessories by PAULA PINO; Clothing MIA VESPER and MORPHEW VINTAGE with accessories by BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing LATELA and MAGGIE SAVAGE with accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing AGUIRRRRE and PING HATTA with accessories by BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Clothing MIA VESPER

Accessories by SOLEIL NYC; Accessories by SUSANNA CHOW and BON BON WHIMS CLUB; Accessories by MOOSE; Accessories by SUSANNA CHOW; Clothing by MORPHEW VINTAGE; Accessories by AGUS; Accessories by SUSANNA CHOW; Clothing by MORPHEW VINTAGE; Clothing by MILA SULLIVAN and accessories by BON BON WHIMS CLUB

About Fireplace 409

Fireplace 409 is a boutique store & gallery that opened on January 16th. Fireplace is dedicated to promoting brands that incorporate sustainable and creative practices into their work while bringing artists together to collaborate.

The store is located at 409 Bleecker St., one of the premier shopping locations in the city. Fireplace is proud to be owned and operated by a cohort of young and inspired artists, filmmakers, and stylists that will be sure to shake up the clinical, often inaccessible feeling of many neighboring high-end stores, while maintaining the pedigree and status of a Bleecker Street boutique.

@fireplace409

fireplace409.com

@shopthevillagenyc

