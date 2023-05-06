Fireboy DML & Clarks Originals Host Metaverse Concert

Clarks is stepping into the Metaverse, in partnership with Empire Music, giving global music fans the chance to enjoy an immersive concert with beloved Afrobeats artists. Nigerian superstar, Fireboy DML, will headline the event, supported by Nigerian singer, Nissi and Cape Verdean American singer-songwriter, June Freedom.

Fans will be able to watch as their favorite artists transcend the physical limitations of a real-world performance, bringing a magical and interactive show to life in the Metaverse. Alongside performing hit tracks, the artists will interact with the audience, creating an immersive experience.

WHEN TO WATCH: Thursday May 18th; 1:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM BST

WHERE TO WATCH: Fireboy DML YouTube channel

LENGTH: 30 minutes

##

Learn More

clarksusa.com

fireboydml.com

With love,

FWO