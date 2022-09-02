Fernanda Sosa Launches New “My Life” Series

She’s the ultimate Miami insider, with more than two decades of experience as a model, influencer, and media personality. On Tuesday, August 30th, Fernanda Sosa launched her new series named MY LIFE.

In each episode, Fernanda will highlight fashion, beauty, culinary artists, hoteliers, grand-openings, philanthropy and much more! She’ll interview celebrities while also giving viewers an inside look at the glamorous life of someone who is living their best life in Miami.

Fernanda Sosa

