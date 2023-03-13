Presented at the Prestigious Hotel D’evreux, Internationally Renowned Designers From Spain, Bangkok, Dubai, Germany, Usa, Pakistan, Uk, Beirut & Albania.

FASHION WEEK STUDIO is rapidly becoming one of the largest production companies for independent designers during Fashion Week, par excellence.

This Sunday, March 5th, 2023, Fashion Week Studio Inc – @fashionweekstudioofficial had the immense pleasure to present during Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion enthusiasts from all over the world gathered at the luxurious Hotel d’Evreux on Place Vendôme witnessing an unforgettable fashion event featuring some of the world’s most renowned fashion designers. Some of the influencers and press that were present in the crowd were: Fashion Week Online @fashionweekonline DIDI J – @didijofficial, EILEEN RHEIN – @lighttravelsfaster, OLGA FERRARA – @olgaferrara_ny, LENKA JOSEFIOVA – @thetravellingbeautyqueen, IZABELLA ZOFIA – @bellazofia.official, Hearst Magazine NYC, Fashion Magazine 24, Elle Italia, Costume Magazine, Relentless Magazine, the Ambassador of Pakistan and many more.

Fashion Week Studio Paris

The event showcased a diverse lineup of talented designers, including Hirun Phromma, AMR Couture, Deepika, Lenshina & Franci, Alberto Munoz, Asian Fashion Institute, Vlora & Kaltrina, Isabel Zapardiez, Miashan, and T Skaff. Each designer brought their unique style and creativity to the runway, leaving the audience in awe.

The show began with a captivating collection by Hirun Phromma @hirunbangkok, who showcased a bold and contemporary collection inspired by mother nature’s thrivingly lively tones and passion. The audience was amazed by each piece’s impeccably vibrant color combinations and intricate detailing.

The show continued with AMR Couture @amr_couture, represented by World Fashion Week Dubai @worldfashionweekdubai who presented an elegant collection of evening gowns that exuded sophistication and glamour. The collection featured an array of luxurious fabrics, including silk, lace, and chiffon, and each gown was expertly crafted to perfection.

Deepika @deepikakdesigns showcased a stunning collection, making not just beautiful pieces of clothing, but also a sustainable collection inspired by Indian heritage and culture. The designer’s signature use of bold colors and intricate embroidery was evident in each piece, creating a truly unique and mesmerizing collection.

Lenshina @lenshinanchami & Franci @francijewelry by Nicole Davis’s collaboration was a fusion of African and Western cultures, featuring Lenshina’s vibrant prints and voluptuous garment colors in combination with jewelry designer Nicole Davis’s magnificently refreshing accent accessories, bringing the pieces together for a spectacular finish and extraordinary details. The collection was a true reflection of the designer’s vision and creativity.

Alberto Munoz @albertomunoz_official presented a wildly creative and joyful collection at PFW. A testament to Alberto’s talent and creativity, the collection boldly showcased his mastery of design, attention to detail, and impeccable style. Each piece was a work of art, crafted with exquisite fabrics, intricate embroidery, and unique shapes. “LE ROMANTISME” perfectly blended his cultural heritage and contemporary style, featuring bold prints, vibrant colors, and daring cuts.

The Asian Fashion Institute’s @aifd_university collection was a celebration of Asian culture and heritage, featuring traditional designs with a modern twist. The collection represented the designer’s vision and commitment to preserving and promoting Asian integrity and creative passion infused fashion.

Vlora & Kaltrina @vlorakaltrina/ presented a collection inspired by the lavish beauty of female elegance, featuring delicate fabrics and intricate craftsmanship. The collection showcased their passion for creating magnificent gowns to which any woman can testify to feeling like a supreme-ranking queen for the evening.

Isabel Zapardiez’s @isabelzapardiez collection was a stunning tribute to the art of dressmaking. The collection featured exquisite bridal gowns, evening dresses, and accessories that were expertly crafted with the utmost attention to detail.

Miashan @miashan___ showcased an edgy and elegant collection, featuring extravagant prints and contemporary silhouettes. The collection was a true reflection of the designer’s impeccable style and creativity.

T Skaff’s @tskaffworld collection celebrated distinctly chosen color tones and textures, featuring playful and vibrant designs that exuded joy and happiness. The collection was a testament to the designer’s unwavering dedication and affinity for creating fashion that celebrates life.

The Fashion Week AW23 runway showcasing was blossoming with the vitality of fashion, creativity, and artistry and a tribute to the talent and vision of the world’s most renowned fashion designers. It was a huge success, and the audience felt inspired and mesmerized.

Remaining charmed by the indisputable brilliance of these designers and their successes for this season, Fashion Week Studio’s showcase is unmatched in the field of curating independent designers to be presented during Fashion Week in Paris.

