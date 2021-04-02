Fashion Week Studio Official presents their International Virtual Runway Show

Designers far and wide have been yearning to tout their sartorial aptitude for over a year, and in light of Fashion Week Studio Official’s incentive to showcase these talents, their aspirations have finally come to fruition. On a Friday During one of Fashion’s most prominent seasons, fourteen sensational clothing aficionados including Christopher Korey Collective, Frida Xhoi & Xhei, House of Solana, Red Berry Woman, Pretty Posh, Kozy Saila, Fervenzi, Two Point Two, Weiling Chang, The Ella Marie, Mireia Balaguer Bridal, Nikki Blaine Couture, Hanin Couture, and Andrea Lalanza, all revealed the glamour and spontaneity of their individual labels which quarantine had been suppressing for so long.

Ornamenting the halls of a comely Spanish – Colonial architectured mansion, each and every collection was live streamed by media instagram outlets @FashionBombDaily, @FashionWeekOnline, as well as the company’s own handle @FashionWeekStudioOfficial.



Fashion Week Studio

Photos : Emily Jean, Brandon Faust, Ernesto Garcia

Delivering handcrafted scarves and masks was Kozy Saila, followed by the regal couture of The Ella Marie Official, subsequent to the grandiose seduction of House of Solana. Christopher Korey Collective bore men and women’s ultra-chic while Frida Xhoi & Xhei and Mireia Balaguer entertained stupefying bridalwear. Red Berry Women introduced an optimistic surge of culture with their latest Native Couture line, as Nikki Blaine tuned into her signature cosmopolitan dapperness with her most recent assemblage. Going against the grain, Two Point Two carried chaos with their nuovo eclecticism. Weiling Chang staggered the online viewers with a plethora of timeless and flattering luxe looks. A stroke of elegant intimacy was pursued through the likings of Pretty Posh Corp, while Hanin Couture and Andrea Lalanza reaffirmed the beauty of Wedding Wear in all its glory. Finally, FervenziWear revealed their leather jacket story of pure adamant creativity.

Though this season’s shows were bestowed upon us fashion fanatics slightly differently, the art and pure luxury of these new designs put a purpose in our step, as Fashion Week Studio Official usually does. The extensive connection between the live stream that was these individual fashion shows and the fervent audience that await their glory was stronger than ever, with a press attending more copious than ever. The glamour circulating the air throughout the mansion during these live-streamed shows was beyond recognizable even behind the phone screen, and was an irreplaceable moment for the fashion industry alone. We anticipate Fashion Week Studio’s forthcoming virtual shows for the upcoming seasons to date, and urge the fashion lover to tune in in all their glory.

