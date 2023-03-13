Presented at the Prestigious Palazzo Clerici, Internationally Renowned Designers From Spain, Albania, Kosovo, Mexico & Italy.

Fashion Week Studio is rapidly becoming one of the largest production companies for independent designers during Fashion Week, par excellence.

This Sunday, February 24th, 2023, Fashion Week Studio Inc (@fashionweekstudioofficial) had the immense pleasure

to present to the Milano Fashion Week audience, extraordinary and world renowned talents, none other than Frida Xhoi & Xhei from Albania -@frida_xhoi_xhei, Cristina Tamborero from Spain -@cristinatamboreroatelier, Narciza Severa from Mexico – @narciza_severa, Tina Traditional Couture from Kosovo – @traditionalcouturetina and last but not least Salvatore Pappacena from Southern Italy – @salvatore_pappacena_couture.

Fashion Week Studio Milano

At the Palazzo Clerici, once the venue choice for Dolce & Gabbana’s Haute Couture jewelry collection display, and a historical location dating from the 18th century, they had the immense pleasure to host an array of social media influencers, press, buyers, VIP’S and models such Prissy Gomez, World Next Top Model for France – @prissygomes and Zulema Vazquezrey, Miss Europe Spain – @zulemavazquezrey. This event was nothing short of a sensational sartorial & couture occasion.

The crowd was received in a sumptuous setting that could not be described any other way than a journey in time. These five designer’s shows were highly anticipated and the energy could be felt throughout the audience. The lights dimmed and the music began. Everyone was silenced in awe.

Fashion Week Studio had the delight to open the show with a marvelous designer @traditionalcouturetina who presented a magnificent collection of Albanian traditional gowns. The amount of intricate details, the rich fabrics and the quantity of layers that each of these spectacular pieces require was nothing but astonishing. This historical venue was certainly the perfect fit to present this lavish & luxurious collection.

The runway presentation closed with Spanish couture designer @cristinatamboreroatelier. Two incredibly well tailored red gowns worn by influencers @juliabark & @meggi_ndrio opened the show. Meggi Ndrio’s dress had bedazzling crystal buttons aligned perfectly in the front and the bottom of this skillfully constructed garment, flowed with fringes that caressed the floor. The combination of classic elegance and Spanish boldness was exhilarating. This was followed by white wedding gowns that were clean cut, yet had intricate details which are and remain her signature. The craftsmanship of each and every dress was astonishing. The models wore beautiful red roses in their hair, the perfect accessory complimenting the striking collection.

The evening show was opened by the extraordinary and world renowned, Albanian talent, none other than Frida Xhoi & Xhei – @frida_xhoi_xhei.

Frida Xhoi & Xhei hold their name from the incredible women and talent; Ms.Frida herself & her two beautiful daughters, Xhoi & Xhei. Ms. Frida, this spectacular woman, hair and make-up expert & designer is globally known for her breathtaking wedding gowns, which awakens the fairy tale each little girl once dreamt of.

As the show begun, we saw what appeared to be royalty entering the runway wearing an extraordinary bridal gown that dazzled the eye. The dress was adorned with crystals and embellishments from top to bottom. Frida’s atelier makes each and every gown by hand and we can only imagine the countless hours this walking piece of art took to be brought to life.

The audience could be heard to wow this creation as the model graciously walked down the catwalk. This opening piece was followed by nine more astonishing bridal gowns that were all fit for a true Princess’ wedding. Every individual creation brought forth palatial structure, voluptuous regality, paired with ornaments and felt simply unsurpassable.

The show was closed by a sublime black wedding gown embellished by thousands of crystals throughout the bodice and the skirt. This striking piece was presented to you by none other than Frida’s niece, the famous Endi Demneri – @endidemneri

This magnificent event continued with an emotionally filled performance by violinist Federica Quaranta – @la_fedegram which was apropos to such a classical venue.

The audience was then captivated by the famous Narciza Severa from Mexico – @narciza_severa. This talented designer is recognized as one of the greatest couturiers of evening attire in Monterrey, México. He presented a stunning, classical, yet deeply glamorous collection of perfectly shaped wedding gowns.

The creations were contemporary yet feminine and deeply seductive, with breathtaking handcrafted details. The sensational designer displayed an asserted dramatic flair though magnificent floor length capes made of tulle and chiffons paired with crystal embellished corsets.

The crowd was flabbergasted by a mermaid shaped garment that was constructed with a crystal hand beaded quintessential corset layered by a sizeable yet fine transparent tulle coating which ended in what appeared to be three dimensional clouds of lace at the bottom.

The evening runway spectacle was completed with a sumptuous & colorful collection by southern Italian designer Salvatore Pappacena. The owner of Fashion Week Studio has renamed him “the magician”. Salvatore is celebrated for his ability to consistently create new designs and garments that remain true to his signature of feminine elegance, seductive shapes and sensual designs. Yet one continues to be amazed at his creative innovation. We had the pleasure to see flowy fabrics, capes made of the finest silks, feathers, gemstones & crystal beaded collars and cocktail dresses. Shapes of pinks, oranges & black brought together in harmony to astound the audience. The collection was nothing if not absolutely striking.

Remaining charmed by the undisputable brilliance of these designers and their successes for this season, Fashion Week Studio’s showcase is unmatched in the field of curating independent designers to be presented during Fashion Week in Milano.

We would like to give a very special thank you to:

SHOW PRODUCTION – FASHION WEEK STUDIO

SHOW PRODUCTION PARTNER – JEIDI EVENTS

FOUNDER & OWNER OF FASHION WEEK STUDIO – NATHANAELLE HOTTOIS GALETLOLE

CEO – AMELIE PIMONT

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – TRACY MURRAY

PR DIRECTOR – FLACKO GALETLOLE

DJ – BUSSI

VIDEOGRAPHY – ALESSANDRO PENTENE

PHOTOGRAPHY – HEATHER TAMMARO

MODELS – Ana Panalva / Andreea Roxana / Prissy Gomes/ Zulema Vazquezrey/ Valerie Kinley / Magda Swider / Yumi Azeiko/ Steph Rose / Alana Kova / NatalieBelluccia /Michaela Renaae / Lucy Dimitrova / Meggi Ndrio / Julia Bark / Yanet Morales / Lea Islamaj / Olya Smith / Phoebe Kemi /Anastasija Vukcevic / DeAnna / Saida / Sol Miguez / Viola Ghibellini.

H&MU BY MAAP, MARIANA BARCON & FRIDA XHOI & XHEI

FASHION TEAM – ILYSSA WEXLER

SPONSORS:

