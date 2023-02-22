Fashion Insiders and Celebrities Celebrate Emerging Designers at Fashions Finest AW23 Collections Runway Show

On Saturday 18th February 2023, Fashions Finest hosted their AW23 Collective runway show at the stunning central London venue St John’s Hyde Park.

Hosted biannually during London Fashion Week, Fashions Finest has been bringing together catwalk shows featuring dynamic and inclusive collections of emerging designers for over ten years.

Soaking up the buzz of London Fashion Week, industry insiders, celebrities, influencers and fashion fans came together on Saturday for a colourful celebration of the most talented up and coming designers.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals were in attendance sitting in the front row including fan favourites Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu and Nadiya Bychkova. New couple Neil Jones and former Love Island 2022 contestant Chyna Mills also arrived together to enjoy the show.

Also in attendance was Married at First Sight contestants Chanita Stephenson, Fashion presenter Annaleise Dayes and influencers CC Mason and Victoria Valentine Brown.

On a mission to make fashion week more accessible to all Fashions Finest is a ticketed event also open to the public. Fashion fans can even sit front row amongst fashion industry professionals from international fashion buyers to press and top influencers.

Hosted within the atmospheric and grand cloisters of St John’s Hyde Park, Fashions Finest showcased a first look at upcoming collections from designers including London College of Fashion Graduate Precious Seronga who unveiled her ‘Native Flora of Africa’ womens holiday wear collection. New talent from Poland Alicja Prus showcased her statement couture collection while jewellery designer Adina Diana Burlacu unveiled her latest collection ‘The One’ featuring elegant and unique designs inspired by the ancient symbol of Ouroboros.

Also new to Fashions Finest streetwear label CB Originals joined the line up this season bringing their mould-breaking art inspired leisurewear while LA based label Underrated exhibited confidence boosting high end streetwear designs. Returning to Fashions Finest for its fifth season theatrical and decadent label HellavaGirl presented brand new rockstar couture designs featuring the brand’s signature oversized, beautiful shapes with a rock n roll edge. Flying the flag for British designers eco-friendly label Megan Ismay brought an elegant collection fusing comfort and glamour including statement jumpsuits and dresses ethically sourced and produced in Nottingham, UK. Fashion with political purpose was also present on the runway from EA by Emma Azizi with her ‘Social Affair’ collection, a moving capsule collection in support of women’s struggle in Iran and the recent protests.

Fashions Finest provides a professional and economical route for designers seeking a runway presence and national and international press attention. In addition to assisting with the brands growth, former designers have gone on to have their collections stocked in some of the world’s best known stockists.

