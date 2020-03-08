EyeBuyDirect Reveals Designs for a New Decade

When it comes to what’s next in eyewear, look no further than EyeBuyDirect. The online eyewear brand sets the style trends with prescription and sunglasses at affordable prices. For New York Fashion Week, EyeBuyDirect partnered up with the trailblazing Powered By Art Hearts Fashion to shine the spotlight on the next generation of designers and artists showcasing their collections.

During a series of shows at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, EyeBuyDirect worked with the designers to elevate their high-end runway looks with on-trend yet affordable eyewear. It was a reflection of how the brand champions bold style choices so that people can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them.

Aviator Goes Angular

EyeBuyDirect has reinvented the aviator you know and love with innovative, architectural shapes. The brand’s futuristic Coxon frames were spotted on the catwalk at the Charles & Ron show.

Designers>Charles van Maarschalkerweerd Borg and Ron van Maarschalkerweerd Borg are known for a signature Mediterranean aesthetic, and this updated aviator style in lightweight metal paired perfectly with Charles & Ron’s graphic, jet-setting designs.

Retro Black Frames Get an Update

This season, the retro black frame is being given a fresh spin by EyeBuyDirect, so it’s no surprise that the Giverny was featured on the catwalk at the Fernando Alberto Atelier show.

Honduran designer Fernando Alberto is a third-generation fashion guru who is carrying on his family’s legacy of creating feminine yet forward-thinking designs for the modern-day woman. Similarly, EyeBuyDirect’s glamorous Giverny frames are thoroughly modern and new.

The Cat-Eye Dazzles

EyeBuyDirect’s cat-eyed Dazzle combines daytime sophistication with evening flair. This classic and sleek style can easily transition from the office to a cocktail party, as evidenced by the Ydamis Simo show, where Dominican Republic-born designer styled her luxe looks with these equally eye-catching frames.

The ’70s are Back

The era of bellbottoms is making a big comeback and the decade’s influence was on full display at the Mister Triple X show, where EyeBuyDirect’s metal-rimmed Gallo frames took to the runway. Combining an edgy vibe with high-end streetwear, Mister Triple X is a fashion line for people who want to make bold statements, and that includes their eyewear.

Expressing Yourself Through Your Eyewear

EyeBuyDirect recently partnered up with Tan France, resident fashion expert on the hit Netflix show Queer Eye, to show that your eyewear should reflect your personality. And that was the case at the artist-slash-designer Domingo Zapata show. EyeBuyDirect’s urban-chic Groove hit the runway in a show that was loaded with personality. The bold, round-lens frames were the perfect complement to Zapata’s graffiti-influenced designs, proving that when it comes to expressing your fashion personality through your eyewear, EyeBuyDirect delivers.

