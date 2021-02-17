Essen The Label

ESSĒN, the luxury footwear label, believes that shoes are the foundation of a well curated wardrobe and the bases of a great outfit.

Inspired by her Dutch & Australian roots, Marre Muijs aspires to simplify people’s wardrobes, by encouraging them to buy less & buy better through offering hardworking classics that are aesthetically beautiful, supremely comfortable and ethically made.



Essen The Label

ESSĒN is inspired by the modern woman’s day-to-day realities. Undefined by age or occupation the brand’s muse craves practical, beautiful shoes that enable her to go about her busy life without compromise on style and craftsmanship. Functionality, modernity and playfulness are inherent to every design and by focusing on the relevance of each piece to her wardrobe, ESSĒN curates not only a more conscious collection, but also a more authentic one.

“I take pride in creating practical products made from quality materials that exude a sense of effortless luxury. My shoes are offered at a fair price point and designed in classic silhouettes elevated with modern touches, offered in pared-back colour palettes to carry you from day to night with ease”.

– Marre Muijis, Founder

The Foundation Flat is an architectural ballet slipper designed for every day wear. Made by hand in Italy from buttery soft leather, the shape is defined by the natural curve of the foot, and their distinctive square toe finish gives the humble ballet flat a simple yet modern update.

The Elevated Essential sandals are artfully simplistic and universally flattering. The adjustable back straps hold your feet firmly in place and the memory foam padded insole adds even more support. The heel height was engineered to follow the natural curve of the foot, whilst the solid block heel provides just the right amount of lift, won’t sink into grass and provides absolute comfort all day (and night) long.

Timeless silhouettes are visited in the Luxe Loafer and Modern Oxford as a present-day reinterpretation of these classic beloved styles. Featuring contemporary details like the signature metal heel inlay and a cushioned insole for all day comfort, these clean designs are endlessly versatile. The bestselling New Classic chelsea boot serves as a modern alternative to this quintessential style – it is sophisticated yet comfortable; elegant yet practical.

The Perfect Pump, available in black and white, features a low curved vamp and comfortable lightweight flared block heel, giving the classic court shoe a modern update that easily transitions from day to night. The versatile Summer Staple is true to its name and your go to sandal for summer. Its understated silhouette and comfortable heel height makes this style perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. Following its success The Summer Slide was introduced – an elegant yet casual update offered in navy snake print or cognac smooth Italian leather with the same signature square toe to lend an architectural finish.

Each style is a limited release, hand made in Italy, Portugal and Spain in solar-powered factories by expert artisans who have been making shoes for generations. From the leather selection, the engineering of the lasts and the hand finishing of the shoes; the entire range is handmade by people who care about every single pair produced.

##

Learn More

essenthelabel.com

With love,

FWO