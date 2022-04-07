Enter the Metaverse: Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag

Dundas and Grey Goose have teamed up to create the one-of-a-kind “Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag” embellished with 3,404 Swarovski crystals, as seen on the red carpet at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Martini Bag will be available as an NFT created by DRESSX and Dundas.

The owner of the NFT will get a unique opportunity to access the exclusive bag and wear it in physical and digital realms. In addition, the NFT opens up the doors to the Dundas world community with access to the exclusive New York Fashion Week party in September 2022.

