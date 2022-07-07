ENLY Brings Candles, Coffee, And Style To The Nolita Neighborhood

The Nordic inspired coffee shop will be the first brick-and-mortar location of the brand.

Model and entrepreneur Enly Tammela is taking her business from online to IRL with her coffee and candle shop hybrid ENLY. What originally launched as an online effort is now manifesting itself in New York’s Nolita neighborhood on May 24th, 2022.

Located at 227 Mott St., the 350 square foot shop will focus on providing premium quality products in a beautifully designed space by architect Henry Lucien Barrett, a member of design collective New Body. ENLY will be serving an assortment of espresso, matcha and herbal tea drinks in custom ceramic cups handmade in New York.

ENLY has partnered with Devocion whose coffee they carry exclusively. Caroline Güntert, food and beverage director at ENLY, has said that she has always yearned to create a coffee program worthy of her mentors and Swiss heritage. Some of the highlights include shaken Best Quemado and Espresso Tonic infused with florals and smudged with the aroma of Palo Santo. as well as their signature small bites like Estonian Black Rye Bread Avocado toast baked by Enly’s Estonian friend right here in New York City and Eleven Madison Park granola that is served with coconut yogurt and a drizzle of honey.



Enly Tammela

Q: Please tell me background and inspiration for ENLY.?

During the height of the pandemic, I started experimenting with candle making. First, I was just making them for friends who loved them, but soon I realized I could make a real business out of this. For over a year, I learned and perfected a product that I’m proud of! Mixing my love for candles and coffee, I decided to open my very own “candle café” in the heart of Nolita three years later. Our motto is making candles, coffee and different teas that really bring a full service to the customers. We only use the best ingredients and source everything very carefully. There are no cutting corners at ENLY.

Q: What made you want to become a business owner?

As a model, working for numerous brands and companies, I’ve always had a long-lasting dream of owning something for myself where I call the shots. It felt that it was now or never and I’m so happy to call myself an entrepreneur and ENLY a woman-owned business.

Q: Are you still working as a model?

Yes! I am balancing both modeling and running the new business. I am super busy, but I love this new chapter and the hustle of it all.

Q: What candles does ENLY offer?

227 Mott, our signature scent, with notes of thyme and cedar wood and infused with shredded palo santo. Evergreen with notes of eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, balsam, and vanilla. Jasmine with notes neroli, jasmine, white musk and vetiver. Oud Patchouli with notes of bergamot, oud, patchouli, sandalwood, and amber. Lastly, Rose with notes of geranium, neroli, lemongrass and rose topped with rose petals. There are two sizes to choose from – 13oz candles ($75) and custom hand-blown candles that hold 4 pounds of wax ($490). They are all are hand-poured and placed in a custom hand-blown vessel designed by me and made by artist William Couig.

Q: What food and beverages does ENLY offer?

We partnered with Devocion whose coffee we carry exclusively in our store. We use In Pursuit of Tea for our teas and matcha. Some of our highlights include shaken Beso Quemado- cold brew, our housemate burnt sugar syrup, touch of milk shaken and poured over ice, Lavender fizz- sparkling water, our housemate lavender syrup and touch of fresh lemon juice. This fizzy drink is perfect for a hot summer day to cool off. Small bites include Eleven Madison Park granola with matcha coconut yoghurt drizzled with honey. We also make our own cold brew and fresh hibiscus ice tea.

Q: How was the store designed?

I collaborated with architect Henry Lucien Barrett, a member of design collective New Body, who shared my vision of designing our beautiful space. The main focal point of the store is our grand wooden mirrored candle display where our candles sit upon. When designing the space, I knew I wanted it to be Nordic inspired because I am from Estonia but I also wanted some parts to have Japanese influence. So in the end the first part of the store became Nordic inspired with minimalism and earthy tones and wood and the back of the store where my workshop is, gives vibes of a Japanese spa with all the detailed woodwork and lighting.

Q: What makes ENLY different than other coffee shops?

On top of our quality candles and menu, our store has a workshop within it so customers can be part of candle making, either by just observing or by booking a private session!

We are working on setting up our real life candle making experience and the first sessions are going to be already in July!

Q: What are your operating hours and address?

We are open weekdays from 7:00AM-6PM and weekends 9:00AM-6:00PM at 227 Mott St, New York, NY 10012

Q: Where can we follow along at?

www.enlynyc.com and @enly_nyc

