Elton Ilirjani is a rising fashion star who is making a major impact in the industry. He is a model and actor who is known for his beautiful, authentic style.

He has been a part of many fashion weeks around the world, and this year he was in New York City to promote LGBT rights and support the LGBTQ+ community. Elton is a powerful advocate for LGBT rights. He has spoken out against discrimination and violence against the community, and he has worked to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

He is a role model for young people who want to support and be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Elton is an incredible model and actor who also walked for Besfxxk and Concept Korea during NYFW in 2023. His beautiful perspective on life in authentic ways makes him memorable. He has a unique style that advocates for the genderless modeling activism which he advocates at the United Nations.

Elton Ilirjani

Elton is a role model for all young people, and he is committed to standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. Thank you, Elton, for your support and for being a powerful advocate for LGBT rights!

##

Learn More

@eilirjani

With love,

FWO