FWO
FWO

Elie Saab RTW Spring Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

MOONLIGHT SHADOW
 
The iridescent moon takes its place in the twilight sky to mark the start of opulent revelries. Naturally chic, charismatic and of a MOONLIGHT SHADOW, the ELIE SAAB woman follows Mediterranean vibes in pursuit of lavish parties that flourish in her nocturnal glow. She effortlessly moves through the tinkering glasses and lounging crowds, across dancefloors to blueish-sparkling pool sides reflecting ELIE SAAB READY-TO-WEAR SS24.

Breezy textures in vivacious colour and polka-dot interpretations accentuate the energetic lines and casual contours of simple silhouettes. Strong monochromatic cocktails of Cosmopolitan Pink bring a burst of flavour to cotton denim safari ensembles and wide legged pant suits. Coral Spritz embroidered tulle mingles with delicate lace, in conversations about sheer youthful bralettes, camisoles and long bodycon skirts with intricate trims of subtle fizz.

 
Elie Saab

The incandescent ELIE SAAB woman is always ready for moonlight gatherings in radiant day looks that bring blissful glimmers to the evening. Flowing open-back summer dresses with scalloped hemlines are garden-fresh in oversized white English lace. Wisps of citrus organza flowers flourish from the monochromatic hemlines of billowing silk bomber jackets. Chunky tromp-l’oeil sapphires, rubies and platinum chains trace a white kaftan with a sleek cape. Beaded shots of Spritz and Gin Blue cascade down a-symmetrical form embracing gowns with playful geometric cut-outs. Of course, the party is never complete without raffia leather platforms, mini top-handle bags and extravagant gemstone jewellery.

The ELIE SAAB woman is colourful, vibrant and abundant in effervescent spirit. She fills the everyday with an everlasting light that overflows to illuminate the MOONLIGHT SHADOW.

##

Learn More

@eliesaabworld
eliesaab.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Spotlight.Fashion Unveils Four Incredible SS24 Collections during Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Spotlight.Fashion proudly showcased collections from four international fashion designers on the runways of Paris Fashion Week. Kavita Thulasidas, eauddo, Fait Par Foutch, and Ocean...
Read more

Daname Spring Summer 24 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Danaméis thrilled to unveil its latest SS24 collection, inspired by the enchanting Rainbow Eucalyptus tree, native to tropical regions in Southeast Asia and the...
Read more

NuNu&NoNo Show Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
The Chinese brand NuNu&NoNo is doing her first show in Paris as part of the "Sino-French Fashion and Culture Festival". As a family of Chinese...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.