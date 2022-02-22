DZHUS Autumn/Winter 2022 catwalk looks from Ukrainian Fashion Week

DZHUS AW22 show at Ukrainian Fashion Week took place with the support of White Mandarin, Ukraine’s leading natural and ethical selfcare brand.

Music and sound design for the happening were created by a US-based avant-garde composer and performer EYIBRA. Cruelty-free footwear is provided by House Martin. Makeup and hair partner: 96 Group Agency. Media partners: Marie Claire Ukraine and Pragmatika.



Photos: Yury Romanoff

Founded in 2010 by Ukrainian designer and stylist Irina Dzhus, DZHUS conceptual clothing and accessories brand is now internationally known by its innovative cut and multi-purpose transformations.

From the day of its launch, DZHUS has been a vegetarian-friendly brand. All the products are ethically manufactured using cruelty-free materials only.

In 2019, DZHUS won the Cruelty-free Fashion prize at Best Fashion Awards – the most prestigious fashion rating in Ukraine, and in 2020 and 2021, BFA nominated the brand in the Sustainable Fashion category.

DZHUS’ customers are nonconformist intellectuals in search of a perfect shell for their distinctive inner world. Initially designed as womenswear, many of DZHUS garments have unisex aesthetics and fit.

Short-listed for the International Woolmark Prize back in 2015, DZHUS presents seasonal collections during Ukrainian and Paris Fashion Weeks.

DZHUS clothing is stocked at concept stores in Japan, China, Portugal, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, and sold online worldwide.

The brand has been featured in the top international press: Vogue, Dazed&Confused, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle, Elle Decoration, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, Kaltblut, Dezeen.com and many more.

