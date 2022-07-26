Dressed to Kilt Returned to Mill Neck Manor Full of Scottish Fashion, Two Ms. Scotlands And A Britain’s Got Talent Alum, Edward Reid

Charitable Organization, Friends of Scotland, brought back the famed celebrity fashion show Dressed to Kilt to the gorgeous estate at Mill Neck Manor Saturday, July 23, 2022, filled with kilts, kitsch, and heroes walking the catwalk. The fashion show featured designers from Scotland as well as outfitters for outdoor adventure matching the theme “Dress for Adventure: From the Highlands to the Hamptons.”

Designers featured in the show included Totty Rocks, Walker Slater, Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers, House of Cheviot, Lochcarron of Scotland, Sinclair Duncan Cashmere, Glenisla Kilts, Berra, MacGregor & MacDuff of Glasgow, Gwen Russell, Sara Tiara, Vista Outdoor, Sherlock Holmes Tartan Ltd., Harris Tweed Hebrides and Slanj of Scotland

Military heroes, two medals of honor recipients, and Miss Scotland all graced the catwalk delighting the crows. The show featured a mix of fashion and fun surprises that delighted the audience and tug at heartstrings all aimed at raising money for the Navy Seal Foundation. Highlights included a riveting performance from ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ alum Edward Reid, a QuietKat all-terrain e-bike that rolled down the runway, a model in Slanj Tartan underwear and models wearing the Savannah Banana’s kilt baseball uniforms.



Kilt Scottish Fashion Show

The fashion show was by a cocktail party and buffet with dancing.

Dressed to Kilt will be held at Mill Neck Manor, a beautiful estate located on Long Island’s Gold Coast with breathtaking views of the water. Dressed to Kilt has developed a cult-like following for those seeking some good Scottish fun and many celebrities with Scottish roots have dawned the catwalk from Andie MacDowell to Ivanka Trump.

Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit the Navy Seal Foundation.

About Dressed to Kilt

From its genesis in 2003, DTK is now the largest and most prestigious Scottish fashion event in the world, and one of the highest profile fashion shows in the United States. We believe that fashion without the enrichment of diverse cultures become hollow. The show is produced by the Friends of Scotland charity which was co-founded by Sir Sean Connery in 2002. In addition to supermodels, this show highlights very accomplished men and women on the runway and it is also filled with A-List celebrities and athletes from both sides of the Atlantic. In recent shows Sir Sean Connery, Gerard Butler, Kiefer Sutherland, Kyle MacLachlan, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Chris “Mr. Big” Noth, Mike Myers and Craig Ferguson have all walked the runway. The charity has raised significant sums for the families of wounded veterans. For more information, please visit www.dressedtokilt.com

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. Since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, there has been an unprecedented demand for our Special Operations Forces. Never before has so much been asked of so few, from so many, for so long. Established in 2000 to serve U.S. Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, Naval Special Warfare support personnel and their families, the Navy SEAL Foundation’s programs are focused on the preservation of the Naval Special Warfare force and their families. We provide a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, loss and transition. Built on an unparalleled legacy and established in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, national, non-profit benevolent organization headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. The Foundation is a resolute cornerstone for the Naval Special Warfare community and their families in times of adversity and triumph. Each of our specialized programs maps directly back to the U.S. Special Operations Command directive and the Naval Special Warfare’s Preservation of the Force and Family Program, a program designed to address the “fraying” of the force caused by the stress of more than 18 years of sustained combat. Our programs are designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate their families, and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, and loss. https://www.navysealfoundation.org

