Dog Clothing Trends: Why Designers Are Increasingly Designing Pet Models

What are the most popular dog clothing trends? Why are designers constantly creating new pet models? Find the answers here.

The market for pet clothes is currently booming. More and more world-known designers are creating fashionable wear for pets of different sizes.

Gucci, Burberry, Versace, and other famous brands have already launched special collections for pets. Moreover, visiting Pet Fashion Week is also on the schedules of hundreds of people. What makes people buy clothes for their pets? Why is the niche of pet wear design on the rise? Here is what you need to know about the world of pet style.

Small Pets Are Becoming More Popular

There is nothing new that most pet wear is purchased for small and middle-sized dogs. A few decades ago, a dog was a companion and a true friend for the entire family. Now, small dogs are conquering even more spheres of our lives. You can take a small pet to the cinema, visit cafes, clubs, and public places with your four-legged mate. Therefore, dogs are no longer forced to stay at home – thousands of top spots are now opened to visitors with small dogs. By the way, if you are planning to travel with your dog, you might need to find out the best rated plastic dog crates to make your puppy feel comfortable during the journey.

You Should Keep Your Pet Warm

Any pet should feel cozy to stay happy and healthy. Therefore, many pets with short fur might require some warm clothes during long and cold winters. This is a practical side of using pet wear. In case you are often going for a walk with your pet when it is cold and windy outside, it is necessary to wear a coat on your pet. If you are searching for a new costume for your four-legged friend, pay attention to its size and style. Moreover, some little pets might also need to wear footwear to avoid undercooling and snuffling.

Using Pet Wear Is Another Way To Express Yourself

Dozens of celebrities are taking their small-sized dogs on different sets, concerts, and public events. Most of them choose particular pet wear to make a dog look cool and stylish as well as its master. Furthermore, some celebs also pick up matching outfits to provide a fantastic impression on their fans and admirers.

This way, dog wear is carefully chosen to fit a particular event. For example, you can see a pop star with a dog wearing a bow tie at a festival. Many designers specialize in creating pet wear for particular occasions. This means some outfits might contain sequins, sparkling stones, beads, and even logos of the popular brands. Some designers also pay attention to the colors of outfits and use only organic and comfy materials for crafting pet clothes. You will be surprised to know that some celebs even decorate their furry friends with diamond dog-collars!

How To Choose The Best Dog Wear

If you are a loving pet owner and stylish enthusiast, you might need to know some tips on choosing the best wear for your little animal. Here is what you should pay attention to.

Color

In case you are planning to go for a walk in any weather, your pet wear should be very practical. It is better to pick up clothes of dark colors since they are much more usable and are likely to have a good look for a longer time.

Size

Size is one of the most important features you should take into account when shopping for dog wear. Always choose clothes according to your pet’s breed and proportions. Even in case you really like a costume for another breed, it is better not to pick it up. Otherwise, your dog might feel uncomfortable. By the way, in case your puppy is constantly trying to take off a particular cloth, it is better to shop for another suit. Don’t force your four-legged friend to wear an inconvenient costume.

Gender

Most people choose pet clothes according to their dog’s gender. For example, it is a common practice to buy pink wear for she-dogs. However, this feature is not a must to consider when buying comfy cloth for your pet.

Fashion

There are some fashion trends for pet wear, too. If you are a well-known person or just want to amaze your friends, it might be a good idea to find out the latest stylish trends for your four-legged buddy. You can look for inspiration online to discover what clothes celeb pet owners pick up for their puppies. After that, feel free to buy costumes or create them by yourself.

All in all, always keep in mind your dog’s preferences. If your pet can’t stand wearing any clothes, it is better not to use any costumes and accessories at all. The comfort of your puppy should be your highest value when choosing fashionable wear and accessories for it.

