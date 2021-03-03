DMV Fashion Week Launches at NYFW

DMV Fashion Week™ in partnership with House of Clyopatra Foundation hosted a joint VIP event for New York Fashion Week on February 25th 2021 powered by Lily Ravas Brand Management.

The high-profile showroom presentation and reception showcased DMV Fashion Week’s latest designer and model talents. The high-profile event also served as the launch of the House of Clyopatra Foundation whose purpose is to train and support young fashion professionals to become entrepreneurs through their Program The Junior Bosses of Fashion (JBF) a business workshop competition for the young, and their Program House of Mary (HOM) which offers support and training to Widows and Single Mothers on how to get restart or empower their careers.

House of Clyopatra

Photos by Steve Mihalchik

During the showcase designers Clyopatra Couture and FrogAspect by Einat Cohen presented their latest collections to New York-based, national and International press, buyers and decision makers of the fashion industry.

“DMV Fashion Week though a DC, Maryland Virginia based fashion week made the decision to travel to NYC in this Pandemic season to have this event is due to what many people are going through at this time. We decided that this is the perfect time to officially launch House of Clyopatra Foundation to raise awareness on Its cause, mentoring children to become entrepreneurs and helping and empowering Widows and Single Mothers.” -said Ifeoma Clyopatra Onyia, Founder of Clyopatra Couture.

She added: “Teaming up with the NYFW team was just the best way to go and it created an opportunity to not only host this great launch but also to do it with some fashion fun by introducing New York to the new Ready to Wear Collection by Clyopatra Couture complemented with beautiful FrogAspect jewelry by Einat Cohen.“

“With COVID 19, still here, our ultimate concern was the safety of everyone and we made sure all CDC guidelines were adhered to which resulted to an amazing event. In this short period, House of Clyopatra will be donating over 3000 items of clothing for the less privileged in the DMV area in the month of March 2021” said Ifeoma Onyia.

About DMV Fashion Week

DMV Fashion Week is a bi-annual fashion week and was created to give designers the opportunity to showcase their new collections and shows ahead of the new season when they will become available for purchase. It also serves as the main platform that incorporates all the shows in the DMV area, they have created a solid Calendar that will allow all major shows in the DMV area to be on one platform for easy reference.

This allows buyers, bloggers and editors to see what brands have planned for next season which influences the trend that you will see in magazines, stores and online. DMV Fashion WeekTM incorporates runway-to-retail business model which enables shoppers to make purchases from the new collections immediately after each show thereby capitalizing on the buff from the shows. Industry buyers, editors, bloggers will make up most of the audience at shows during DMV Fashion WeekTM, giving the designers the opportunity to showcase their collections directly to the decision makers.

About House of Clyopatra Foundation Programs

DMVFW has partnered with Junior Bosses of Fashion (JBF), which is an initiative by the House of Clyopatra Foundation. The Junior Bosses of Fashion Workshops teaches young bosses interested in the business of fashion, fashion design, photography, modeling, styling and make-up artistry how to open and run a business by educating them on the business aspect of the fashion industry and teaching them how to set up the right infrastructure of a Company that will last for generations to come. The winners of each individual workshop will present their work during the DMV Fashion weekTM, NYFW as well as features in National and International Magazines and have the opportunity to create their own fashion line and becoming Entrepreneurs.

About Lily Ravas Brand Management

New York, Manhattan-based Lily Ravas Brand Management specializes in working with fashion, beauty and luxury lifestyle projects and labels from around the world wanting to expand globally. The company’s event portfolio includes press days, exclusive buyer presentations, showcases and fashion shows, organizing interviews with magazines and editorial appearances. Lily Ravas Brand Management regularly hosts exclusive industry events for New York Fashion Week.

