Destination: Colombia presented 8 Colombian Fashion Designers on the Runway at Paraiso Miami Beach on Day 1 of Swim Fashion Week

Channeling sustainability and innovative, sophisticated design at its core, these Colombian brands added a chic twist to the swimwear industry’s rolodex of must-see brands at Paraiso Miami Beach.

The top brands from Colombia flocked to Miami for Swim Fashion Week on Thursday, July 8 with refreshing designs, sophisticated silhouettes, sustainable textiles and resort-ready pieces were shown on the runway to kick off Paraiso Miami Beach on Thursday, July 8th at 8PM.

Brands including Ancora, Bahama Mama, Mar de Lua, Mola Mola, Naranja Furcado, Palmacea, PQ Swim, Smeralda and others presented their SS21/22 collections.

Quality and innovation are the two features that make Colombian fashion so widely known in the world. Thanks to the quantity and quality of Colombian designers, and the raw materials produced in the country, the national fashion industry has achieved its own identity, which very few textile and clothing producing countries manage to achieve. “Colombia has become one of the most fertile and dynamic providers on a global scale for swimwear and beach wear. That’s why we partner with Paraiso Miami Beach, to present the most innovative Colombian brands to buyers and the national press through this multifaceted fashion initiative and experience, Destination: Colombia.” — Procolombia president Flavia Santoro.

“Destination: Colombia is one of Paraiso Miami Beach’s leading initiatives for creating new business opportunities for the Colombian brands in the US market, and it opens a window to a brand new way of connecting these brands with both media and industry audience.” – Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative Director of PARAISO Miami Beach.

Ancora

Created in Colombia by a creative soul & a visionary spirit, ANCORA has been characterized for being an enthusiastic, & innovative brand, focused on capturing a unique lifestyle for men, women and kid´s swimwear. The collection featured pastel colors, sheer cover ups, posh bikinis and modern styled one-pieces. The “dressed to swim” lifestyle has taken the brand among 37 countries throughout recent years – so for now welcome to a universe designed for the real time traveler & paradise seeker. For this collection, titled Californian Dream, pastel and white swimsuits are created with patterned fabrics with tiny divers, rouched construction. For more information visit www.ancoraswimwear.com

Instagram Handle: @ancoraswimwear

Bahama Mama

Designed for those free, versatile and stylish souls destined to bring out the sensible but daring side of life. Its origins lie in the vibrancy of the Colombian Caribbean coast, full of freshness and elegance. We seek to impose a lifestyle whose pillars are based on happiness, confidence and comfort complemented by simplicity when it comes to dressing. Nicole Acosta and Roció Borré, the real force, the heart of this beautiful project. Friends of life, responsible for all the creativity and Caribbean influence within Bahama Mama. Our swimsuits are made from sustainable techno – fabric made of 100% recycled polyester from pre and post-consumer materials. Furthermore, our garments are made with natural fabrics such as cotton and linen. Additionally, we use ecological digital printing. A chemical-free process that reduces water usage and seeks to be more environmentally friendly. Committed to the environment and conscious creation, BahamaMama focuses on the use of sustainable materials, processes, and production to improve and extend the life of each garment and be more efficient in minimizing our impact. To learn more visit bahamamama.com.co.

Instagram Handle: @bahamamama

Mola Mola

Established in 2011, Mola Mola is a beachwear brand made to celebrate vibrant living. Inspired by the Caribbean’s high-spirited energy and optimistic colors, Mola Mola is the young family’s one-stop-shop for tropical, ethically-made pieces. Channeling versatility and comfort, fit is the brands number one priority. “Our comfortable silhouettes and versatile, mix-n-match prints are specifically designed to be easily worn by both kids & adults.” says designer Adriana Dangond. Bold prints and lively color combinations are created in-house, making each design unique to the brand. They’re made to make a statement! Mola Mola uses lycra made out of recycled plastic PET bottles. Our medium and long-term goal is to become a 100% sustainable brand – constantly rethinking our packaging, production methods, and material sourcing. For more information visit molamola.com.co.

Instagram Handle: @molamolapinkworld

PQ Swim

The cabana chic swim and resort wear line, PQ Swim encompasses everything a woman needs for a stylish getaway from sun up to sun down, offering supportive fits and flattering cuts. Our alluring designs are inspired by our life’s travels. Our 2022 collection embodies sensual serenity for your next getaway and beyond. Pure white suits are delicately textured for a flattering fit, yet provide a peaceful hue to calm the soul. Reach nirvana in beautiful pastels and rippled fabrics…our Nirvana print nurtures a dreamlike state with a whimsical pallet and perfect touch of shine. Our Oasis group will transport you to a tropical paradise. Detailed with bold floral designs, it will guarantee to brighten up your state of mind. Invite in feelings of euphoria with sexy styles and the perfect amount of shimmer. Our Euphoria suits are made to inspire moments of absolute bliss. This collection is designed to sweep you away to your personal utopia. Learn more at pqswim.com.

Instagram Handle: @pqswim

Naranja Furcado

Naranja Furcado is a playful and minimalist label inspired by the creative director’s necessities of plain silhouettes to protagonize women’s bodies whether poolside or stepping on to a yacht in the waters of barranquilla and beyond. Launched in 2018 and created from the desire of wearing and personalising each of the references feeling comfortable, secure and unique.each piece from every collection is made in colombia. ensuring delicacy, passion and comfort. For 2022, Naranja Furcado is releasing two collections, Disco Doll and Gioia D’ Amore – a play on shimmery, metallic fabrics and more monotoned pops of color. Visit naranjafurcado.com to learn more.

Instagram Handle: @naranjafurcado

Smeralda

Created on the idea of there being an alternate dimension, where another version of you exists that you can channel. When stepping into Smeralda, the consumer gets an abstract sense of ambiguity. The brand created in 2016 has created a swim and resort collection inclusive of its exclusive print and ECO fabrics (81% recycled thread from fishing nets and bottles recovered from the sea). Smeralda also channels sustainability through its use of reversible swimwear suits as possible to reduce the environmental impact and waste (why wear one, when you can wear 2?). Our bikini bags are made from organic cotton and are meant to be reused. Even Smeralda paper bags and labels are made from a recycled material made from sugar cane. For more information visit smeraldasw.com.

Instagram Handle: @smeraldasw

Mar de Lua

Inspired by real women and what turns their souls on fire. The collection titled Boho Blossom is a Bohemian Chic collection that brings out the beauty of nature and all the essence in each design. Made with sustainable, quick drying fabrics, Mar de Lua is an energetic, stylish swimwear collection inspired by woman and the sea. Created to fit perfectly and highlight the beauty of women, the brand’s innovative designs and smart fit flatters every body type. For more information visit mardelua.com

Instagram Handle: @mardelua

Palmacea

PALMACEA is a swimwear brand for women and men created in 2012. Thier roots lie in Colombia, a colorful and diverse country that constantly inspires us. In our designs you will find a wide variety of colors and prints that reflect the aesthetic language from the different Colombian cultures, its harmonious landscapes and infinite flora and fauna. Offering high quality, versatility and contemporary pieces, we search for the right fit for every body type, making each person feel special and comfortable in our product. We are committed to our planet and carefully work with each of our processes and materials to reduce environmental impact as much as possible. Our prints are eco-friendly: our printing process does not consume water and uses chemical free inks. We also work with textiles made from recycled PET bottles, avoiding ocean contamination and textiles with SPF 50+ protection. The brand is currently in over 25 countries around the world, we have an e-commerce site with worldwide shipping and we’re present at stores such as Galeries LaFayette, BHV Lebanon, Anthropologie, Shopbop, Liverpool amongst others. PALMACEA is constantly present at tradeshows like Interfiliere & The Miami SwimShow. For this collection titled Semilla, you’ll find smocked textures, embroidered daisies, high end straps, pearl bells, bandeau silhouettes with frills create a curious, authentic and vital collection for spring-summer 2022. Visit www.palmacea.com.co to learn more.

Instagram Handle: @palmaceaswimwear

