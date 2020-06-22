See your collection on the runway at New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2020!

In advance of World Suicide Prevention Day 2020, FWO is working with Mikeysline in Inverness and Flying Solo in NYC to raise awareness about the topic of chronic loneliness, depression, and the importance of getting help.

The competition is open to non-professional designers worldwide, with a focus this season is on the Scottish Highlands. In 2019, suicides increased a shocking 15% in Scotland, with a disproportionate amount in the Highlands area.

Two Grand Prizes

Two prizes will be awarded to non-professional designers:

1. One to an international designer

2. One to a Scottish designer

Both winners will receive:

• 2 winning looks on the runway during Flying Solo‘s NYFW show (projected date of show September 13, 2020)

• 2 months in Flying Solo’s SoHo NYC showroom for stylist / press pulls

• Venue, model, hair and makeup

• Photos & videos from the show and backstage

• Backstage interviews with designers

• Press in FWO and promotion on Instagram @FashionWeekOnline to coincide with New York Fashion Week in September, the biggest month on the fashion calendar

• Front-row tickets to the winners to see their looks on the runway. (Hotel and air accommodations not included.)

In case of show cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19, prizes will be transferable to February 2021’s show, AND an interview with designers will run in September 2020 on FWO. ❤️

From Mikeysline and The Hive

Mikeysline was founded in late 2015 after a number of suicides in the Highland area. Since then, a lot has happened. We have been supporting those in need ever since.

We run two services, a text line, as well as the Hive in Inverness City Centre. People struggle on a daily basis with a multitude of mental health difficulties, yet only a fraction of people are actually talking about it.

Sadly, there is a huge stigma attached to having poor mental health, this needs to change. There would be no shame in going to see a professional if someone was suffering from an infection of the lung, liver etc. – so why is there shame in seeing someone about an infection of the mind? This is what we are trying to do, open the conversation on mental health in an engaging manner. The more we talk about it, the more normal it becomes – thus battling stigma head on.

The clothes we wear are a statement of who we are as individuals. When we are trying to enforce a positive image about ourselves, our look should reflect who we want to be.

Mikeysline needs your help! Please give anything you can here.

Learn More

Note: This contest is open to non-professional / non-established designers only! (However, professional designers can apply to show here.)

Non-professional designers apply to win!

With love,

FWO