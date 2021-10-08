Dawang

#ModernChinoiserie

Established in 2018, DAWANG is a New York-based contemporary streetwear design brand that draws influences from East and West. DAWANG is committed to celebrating a modern interpretation of traditional Chinese aesthetics.

The brand has showcased its FW21 mens and womenswear collection to a selected list of guests and industry VIPs on the 29th September in Soho, Manhattan.



Dawang

Chinese-born Founder Daisy Jingwen Wang launched DAWANG in 2018 after taking a class on subcultures at Parsons the New School of Design, realizing that nobody was making the type of elevated Asian streetwear that she wanted to wear—comfortable, suitable for everyday wear, yet not a gimmick.

Having absorbed aesthetics from both the American and Chinese culture, Daisy meticulously combines traditional chinoiserie apparel mixing Chinese fabrics with Western tailoring techniques and trends.

DAWANG’s inspiration is to invite people of all backgrounds to partake in the beauty of #ModernChinoiserie.

‘With DAWANG, we want to incorporate and share more of our Chinese culture and offer fashionable daily wear while encouraging people of all backgrounds to partake/celebrate modern chinoiserie in a respectful way ’explains Daisy.

DAWANG FW21 Collection:

DAWANG’s first sustainable collection features recycled patchwork as the collection’s main aim is to reduce production waste and promote environmental and social responsibility. Due to the sustainable patchwork approach, each piece has its unique patchwork pattern. Hand beaded recycled charms and beading details are incorporated into DAWANG’s classic textile, silk brocade and stretch linen. These one-of-a-kind pieces are only available for custom orders so each charm/bead detail would be different from one another, making each piece an-one-of-a-kind collectible piece. DAWANG also includes more non-gender specific looks in their latest collection.

‘As a small brand, we have focused mainly on our women’s line in the past and have recently added more non-gender specific looks to our arsenal and are excited to be expanding this collection further’ – explains Daisy.

##

Learn More

dawangnewyork.com

With love,

FWO