Dauphinette FW23 Collection the Anti-Fashion Manifesto Written by Olivia Cheng

Descend into The Django and you’ll feel like you’ve entered another world. The subterranean jazz club, with its vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, was modeled after the boîtes of Paris.

CREDITS:

COLLABORATORS:

Dr. Stephanie Lake and the Bonnie Cashin Archive

Pipenco Lorena

Andrea Bergart

Tomtex

PRODUCTION | C. O’Neil Productions by Cathleen O’Neil

PR | Lindsey Media

HAIR | Gary Baker at Unite Hair

MAKEUP | Claire Perez at New York Makeup Academy

TALENT | Crawford Models

STYLING + CASTING

Olivia Cheng and The Dauphinette Team

Kate Bailey

Ev Tschirhart

Eleanor Dunn

Dani Duffy

JAZZ RAND | Ben Karon Quartet

BEVERAGE | Lillet

FOOTWEAR | Vans

HOSIERY | Les Belles

VENUE | Django at the Roxy Hotel

Dauphinette

Photos: Yanran Xiong

ABOUT DAUPHINETTE:

Dauphinette was founded in 2018 by Olivia Cheng, debuting with one-of-a-kind, Made-in-New-York outwear from recycled and byproduct fur and leather, vintage, and artisanal components. Cheng has since grown the brand to include handbags and accessories, plus a tightly conceptualized selection of ready-to-wear. The result is a dreamy collection of complex, optimistic, storied pieces — a feeling Cheng hopes to inspire in our wearers. Today, the brand is best known for its use of preserved botanicals and repurposed textiles, and can be discovered blooming everywhere from its West Village flagship to the Met Museum’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

In French, Dauphin refers to the king’s eldest son, i.e. heir to the throne. Coupled with the traditionally feminine suffix -ette, this symbol of the old feudalistic order takes on new agency.

