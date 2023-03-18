Dauphinette FW23 Collection the Anti-Fashion Manifesto Written by Olivia Cheng

Descend into The Django and you’ll feel like you’ve entered another world. The subterranean jazz club, with its vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, was modeled after the boîtes of Paris.
CREDITS:
COLLABORATORS:
Dr. Stephanie Lake and the Bonnie Cashin Archive
Pipenco Lorena
Andrea Bergart
Tomtex
PRODUCTION | C. O’Neil Productions by Cathleen O’Neil
PR | Lindsey Media
HAIR | Gary Baker at Unite Hair
MAKEUP | Claire Perez at New York Makeup Academy
TALENT | Crawford Models
STYLING + CASTING
Olivia Cheng and The Dauphinette Team
Kate Bailey
Ev Tschirhart
Eleanor Dunn
Dani Duffy
JAZZ RAND | Ben Karon Quartet
BEVERAGE | Lillet
FOOTWEAR | Vans
HOSIERY | Les Belles
VENUE | Django at the Roxy Hotel
Dauphinette
Photos: Yanran Xiong
ABOUT DAUPHINETTE:
Dauphinette was founded in 2018 by Olivia Cheng, debuting with one-of-a-kind, Made-in-New-York outwear from recycled and byproduct fur and leather, vintage, and artisanal components. Cheng has since grown the brand to include handbags and accessories, plus a tightly conceptualized selection of ready-to-wear. The result is a dreamy collection of complex, optimistic, storied pieces — a feeling Cheng hopes to inspire in our wearers. Today, the brand is best known for its use of preserved botanicals and repurposed textiles, and can be discovered blooming everywhere from its West Village flagship to the Met Museum’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
In French, Dauphin refers to the king’s eldest son, i.e. heir to the throne. Coupled with the traditionally feminine suffix -ette, this symbol of the old feudalistic order takes on new agency.
