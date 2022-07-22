Daniela Uribe Celebrates Miami Swim Week with a Gender Inclusive Flying Solo Runway Show

Gender Inclusive footwear brand, Daniela Uribe, celebrated Miami Swim Week with Flying Solo on Monday, July 18th at La Sombra Garden in Miami Beach. Founded by Colombian native designer, Daniela Uribe Lopez, the brand is deeply rooted in inclusivity and re-establishes the paradigms of beauty and comfort offering styles in extending sizing to fit every gender.

During the show, a selection of conceptual and fashionably utilitarian looks graced the runway including Daniela Uribe’s luxury styles in conjunction with clothing brand Blond The Label.

Daniela Uribe’s collection celebrates unison highlighting the brand goal of offering high-quality accessories for people of all gender and sizes to feel comfortable and confident. The styles shown include new iterations of the brand’s signature Love Yourself Pump in yellow, purple, and gold all plated with gold hardware buckle and chain detailing. Styles showcased also include the Be Yourself Pump, Entwine Sandal featuring the sleek signature logo heel, and the Together We Can Sneakers.

Daniela Uribe

New styles from the upcoming collection and familiar crowd favorites shown at the Flying Solo Miami Swim Week Show will be available for purchase at Soho’s independent designer platform-brick-and-mortar, Flying Solo, and on the brand’s website.

Blond the Label featuring a new iteration of Daniela Uribe’s Love Yourself Pumps and the Entwine Sandal in Silver at Flying Solo’s Fashion Show



Blond The Label featuring a new iteration of Daniela Uribe’s Love Yourself Pumps, the Be Yourself Pumps in Blue, and the Entwine Sandal in Silver at Flying Solo’s Fashion Show



Blond The Label featuring a new iteration of Daniela Uribe’s Love Yourself Pumps, the Entwine Sandal in Silver, and the Together We Can Sneakers in Black & Gold at Flying Solo’s Fashion Show



