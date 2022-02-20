Couture Suit Label House of Barretti Shows First Line of Gowns & Athleisure Wear at NYFW 2022

For her 6th season at NYFW, The TLC “Toddlers & Tiaras” star and 15-year-old designer Isabella Barrett expanded her label House of Baretti to two new lines as she took guests on an athletic, ready-to-wear adventure Friday night followed by a journey back to prom Saturday with bolder colors, crystal pantsuits and ethereal ballgowns.

The first show, on Friday, Feb. 11, showcased the suit set label’s first line of casual outerwear & athleisure wear. The second, on Saturday, Feb. 12, showcased its first line of gowns in a theatrical runway show titled “The Prom.” Both shows took place in the famous Art of Hearts Church.



House of Barretti

Photos: Christina Weeks

The show was followed by the House of Barretti x NYFW “White Party” where guests arrived in all white to a star-studded event with performances by Indi Star, Billboard-charting breakout artist Ladi Rosa, Alex Freeman and more. Celebrity guests included Sicily Rose (Singer), Adriana Camposano (“Chicken Girls,” “Orange is the New Black,” New Hulu Pilot), Capri Everitt (Singer/Influencer), Pressley Hosbach (“Dance Moms”), Ryker Baloun (“The Connors,”) and more.

About House of Barretti:

House of Barretti has been featured in national publications around the globe including J-14 Print , Teen Creative Magazine, Fashion Week Online, BELLA Magazine, Us Weekly, Life & Style, ICONS and worn on networks like Bravo, TLC, MTV, and the Teen Choice Awards. Specializing in custom suit sets for the teen and young adult, the label was founded 5 years ago by Barrett. Made “for teens by a teen,” the brand is popular among 12-25 year-olds as everyone from teen celebrities to TikTok stars to socialites flock to the brand.

About Isabella Barrett:

Barrett first rose to fame as one of the breakout stars from the hit show “Toddlers and Tiaras.” She then went on to start 5 brands of her own and be named one of the youngest self-made millionaires in the US. She’s since appeared in the Discovery + special “Toddlers & Tiaras Where Are They Now,” Amazon Prime’s “Next Big Thing NYC” and the Truly YouTube Channel’s series “Bling Life.”

