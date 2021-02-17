Copenhagen: NYNNE Presents Women For Women

Showing digitally as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the AW21 collection by Nynne Kunde is a celebration of women.

The essence of NYNNE was built around the idea of empowering women. Motivated by the joy and excitement of creating a universe where women feel comfortable and glow with confidence. Continuing from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which played tribute to the softer features and gentle expressions of women, this season NYNNE continues its quest to create a community of extraordinary women lifting one another up; Women for Women.



NYNNE

“NYNNE has to be for all women. The garments we make have to be wearable but also inspire. I have always admired women who are fighting for what they want and I always look to classic suiting and power dressing as a starting point. For me, it’s about taking strong looks and lightening them. Subsequently encouraging more women to harness their feminine power without dressing like a man. – Nynne Kunde

Looking locally, Kunde chose 9 exceptional women in her native Copenhagen who embody the brand and personally inspire her to be the face of the campaign. Stepping away from traditional models, the NYNNE woman is represented in the new world by:

Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Camilla Cloëtta Falkenberg and Emma Bitz – Co-founders of Female Invest. This innovative tech start-up’s goal is to close the gender gap by educating women on investing and personal finance. The Forbes 30 under 30 noted women at Female Invest’s helm are not only beautiful but experts in their male-dominated field.

Eva Hougaard Lauridsen – at 87 years old, Eva still explores fashion as her creative outlet. Grandmother to Simone Steenber – the AW21 NYNNE collection photographer – Eva has been working with her granddaughter on projects and modelled for her previously.

Fatima Fransson – a Furniture & Production Designer at ART OFFICIAL AGENCY. Her first set design job was for Elle Sweden, leading to creative roles at Eurowoman, Ecco, Georg Jensen and Stine Goya as well as working on Virgil Abloh’s collaboration for Ikea.

Josefine Nielsen & Rose – a model and first-time mother to 5-month-old Rose, Josefine is also a Data Ethics Specialist at Erhvervsstyrelsen. A shining example that women can have it all.

Nanna Kunde – as sister to Nynne Kunde, Nanna has been Kunde’s rock and support system since the beginning of NYNNE. Kunde admires that Nanna stays true to herself and is selfless in her care for people she surrounds herself with. She is a Marketing professional at Kunde & Co.

Simone Skouby – a Data Analytics Architect at Lundbeck where she creates digital solutions for the global company. She advocates for a more diverse workplace with more women in tech positions overall, leading to a more dynamic and two-sided point of view on IT solutions.

Sofie Flykt – one of Denmark’s most prominent female comedians as well as author of Gender Equality, Better Practiced as Workforce Diversity. Her stand up show ‘Grin Til Gavn / Laugh to Benefit’ toured Copenhagen to great success whilst her podcast ‘Det Værste Par’ gives a refreshingly honest take on modern life.

This season’s colour palette honours Mother Earth with the use of rich and dusty neutral tones throughout. Mixing flecked greens, with molten browns and timeless blacks, whites and taupes. The collection’s jacquard is bespoke for NYNNE. Inspired by architecture – notably Ricardo Bofill’s geometrical creations.

Fabrics take a soft approach, highlighted by the curving structure of the stitching to actuate the female form. Natural leather skins, recycled wool, polyester and organic cotton fabrics make up the core of the collection, whilstfor the first time, NYNNE has introduced velvet. Coming in the style of a gathered midi dress with high neckline, the look is finished with a coordinating belt with a hammered silver buckle. The famous Diana dress has been remade in a soft flecked knit dress.

NYNNE remains committed to two collections a year, as an encouragement to women to transcend the endless flow of superfluous and short-term trends. With 65% of the collection being made out of recycled materials, following the ethos of buying less but better-quality, the collection has been produced within small-scale family-run mills in Europe. Reappearing this season is the use of shearling bi-product, coming as a cropped jacket for women on the go, whilst other outerwear highlights include the brands first use of waterproof waxed cotton on a moreish trench coat.

The aesthetic of NYNNE plays with the clean lines and design expertise of its founder’s Scandinavian heritage, crossed with the bold colours and vibrant persona of London – two cities Kunde has called home. The philosophy of NYNNE explores dressing as an expression. The brand’s vision is to offer a capsule wardrobe of functional pieces that feature both the pragmatic and glamorous signatures for which Kunde’s name has become synonymous.

