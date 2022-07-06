Model, Social Media Influencer, Breast Cancer Survivor and Beauty Disruptor Christine Handy Comes to Miami Swim Week

Handy @christinehandy1, best known as The Cancer Disruptor, has a new title, The Beauty Disruptor. Handy, a print model of 40 years, showed up on the runway in New York Fashion week modeling with a concave chest. When she arrived at her first runway show, a younger model asked Handy if she was part of the makeup team. 51 year old Handy sloughed it off and went to work practicing for her debut on the New York runway.

Fast forward to Miami Swim week and a year older, Handy is making an even bigger splash. Christine, a champion for the breast cancer community, is strutting the runway again with her vacant chest. When we asked Christine what her mission was, she said, “It’s simple, breast cancer is a growing demographic and women are suffering, I am here to build their self esteem by showing mine.”

(Photographer: Matt Roy; Makeup: Lips by Kimmie)

Handy says it’s not without moments of fear or insecurity, but she doesn’t allow herself to get stuck. “If it weren’t for a changing culture of inclusivity and the determination of individuals like myself to bang down old cultural doors, then my reach would be smaller. The true champions are the brands that say yes to what I am doing.”

Christine’s modeling motto is, “show up clothed with bravery, even in uncertainty.”

Catch her on the runway this Miami Swim Week at the Flying Solo Show on July 18th in Miami Beach.

