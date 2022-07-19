Charlotte McKinney, Hayley Hasselhoff and Marsha Elle Celebrate All Bodies with Cupshe at Miami Swim Week

Celeb-loved Cupshe brought light and magic to Miami for their first runway show at Miami Swim Week. Sunday afternoon, the beachwear lifestyle brand tapped models Charlotte McKinney, Hayley Hasselhoff and amputee model, Marsha Elle to showcase Cupshe’s top pieces in their “Beauty in All Forms” fashion show highlighting Cupshe’s premise and brand goal of offering high quality swimwear at accessible prices for women of all sizes to feel comfortable and confident.

Charlotte McKinney walked the runway styling the Mindful Solids Deep Onyx Plunge Black One Piece (32.99, https://www.cupshe.com/) and the Love Struck Maxi Pareo ($34.99, https://www.cupshe.com/) from the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection while Hayley Hasselhoff modeled the Cali Colorblock Zip Up Tankini & High Waist Plus Size Bikini Set ($42.99, https://www.cupshe.com/) from the Cupshe x Tabria Majors collection. Amputee model Marsha Elle rounded out the star-studded show.

Both brand new collaborations are available to shop through July 31st at Cupshe’s pop up shop on Lincoln Road Mall to celebrate their Miami Swim Week debut at 1655 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Cupshe x Tabria Majors Cali Colorblock Zip Up Tankini & High Waist Plus Size Bikini Set ($42.99, https://www.cupshe.com/)

Mindful Solids Deep Onyx Plunge Black One Piece (32.99, https://www.cupshe.com/) and the Love Struck Maxi Pareo ($34.99, https://www.cupshe.com/)

About Cupshe

Cupshe is a beachwear brand inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Since our inception in 2015, we’ve built an incredible community of women who move forward in confidence, comfort, and style.

From swimsuits to cover ups, all of our pieces are crafted with love using patterns, textures, and quality fabrics that get you from beach to brunch effortlessly. We’re committed to staying true to our roots in our mission to empower women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, stylish, and affordable swimwear. Learn more about Cupshe at https://www.cupshe.com or follow along on Instagram at @cupshe.

