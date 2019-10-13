Centrestage Elites Unveils Spring 2020 Fashion Trends Anais Mak and Joseph Altuzarra Present Dazzling Collections

CENTRESTAGE launched its annual fashion extravaganza last night (4 September) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exclusive CENTRESTAGE ELITES opening event brought together renowned Hong Kong designer Anais Mak and her brand ANAÏS JOURDEN, and New York-based Joseph Altuzarra and his brand ALTUZARRA, in a joint fashion show featuring their pre-spring 2020 collections.

CENTRESTAGE is Asia’s premier fashion event, organised annually by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), offering a promotion platform for fashion brands and designers to showcase their talent, at the same time helping to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as one of Asia’s fashion capitals. Last night’s gala presented the latest collections from the two designers, drawing an attendance of more than 1,000 industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Priscilla Wong, Sharon Chan, Bowie Cheung, Jennifer Yu, Judy Kwong, Ashley Lam, Dickson Yu, Karl Ting and Veronica Shiu.



The fourth edition of CENTRESTAGE runs from 4 to 7 September and features more than 240 participating brands, of which over 80 are from Hong Kong. Around 1,500 international buyers were invited to attend, with the objective of connecting local brands with the global fashion industry. Across the four days of the fair, attendees can participate in more than 40 events including over 20 fashion shows, designer sharing sessions, open talks, trend analyses and networking opportunities.

