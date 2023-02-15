Cavanagh Baker Presents FW23 Collection at Spring Studios During NYFW

Emerging designer Cavanagh Baker hosted her first NYFW presentation at Spring Studios’ Sunken Living Room Monday February, 13th from 4 PM–6 PM.

Guests arrived to beats by musical guest DJ Brandi Cyrus, and sipped on organic sparkling wines by RAMONA.

The 19-look collection was inspired by the cathedrals of Milan and Paris, a vision of gothic darkness and dream-like architectural compositions. Classic silhouettes were reworked with a modern twist and an ode to historic couture houses with intricate hand work detailing seen in the velvet tailored suiting, novelty sequin fabric, fringe accented party dresses, and hand beaded matching sets.

The collection was accessorized with jewelry designs by Armenta.

Cavanagh Baker

Photos: Sherly Rabbani

Beauty was provided by Estee Lauder, led by MAC global artist Sharryn Hinchliffe. Hair was the work of masterful stylist Ruben Colon of The New Collective NY. Nail artistry was provided by Yukie Natori New York.

ABOUT CAVANAGH BAKER

In 2016, Cavanagh Baker founded her namesake brand in Nashville, TN. Her atelier started with creating custom garments for country music’s top performers; Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Kellie Pickler. In 2018, she expanded her couture line to include a ready-to-wear. The foundation of Cavangh’s design aesthetic is glamour and drama, executed in luxury fabrications sourced from Parisian suppliers. Each garment is then made in small batch quantities in the heart of New York City’s fashion district and Italy, ensuring the most opulence quality on the market.

