Bringing Eco Sustainability and Mental Health into The Spotlight at NYFW February 2022

Canadian Mental Health Advocate Svetlana Chernienko Debuts Her New Eco Sustainable Wu-sah Line On The Runway Of New York’s Fashion Week 2022.

Former model and acclaimed Mental Health Advocate, Svetlana Chernienko prepares to grace the runway of BREAK FREE NYFW with her new eco-sustainable Wu-Sah line themed around biophilia which literally translates to “love of life” and has been proven to help those struggling with Mental Health, through nature.

BREAK FREE NYFW is a showcase that will not only focus on designers and models coming together in support of mental health awareness, but will host a larger conversation. A portion of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards 10,000 beds, which provides scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for substance use disorder and to enter into a rehabilitation center.

The Wu-Sah collection along with the Break Free NYFW showcase will be held on February 14th, 2022 at The Vondue located at in the Herald Square at 225 W 34th Street, NYC.

Doors open at 6:30PM EST. and show commences at 7-9PM. The showcase will also be streamed worldwide through ticket purchase.

For live tickets and streaming tickets, please visit wu-sah.com

wu-sah.com

