Body Beautiful: Tips To Boost Your Confidence This Summer

Summer is on the horizon. While many of us are looking forward to sun-drenched days and long-awaited vacations, some people may be nervous or anxious about the arrival of warmer climes.

The prospect of wearing bikinis or showing off more flesh than usual can make many people apprehensive. If you lack confidence, or you’re eager to enjoy your best summer yet, here are some simple strategies to boost your confidence and celebrate your body.

Invest in your health

The lines between body size and shape and health have become blurred in recent years. We often assume that a slim body represents a healthy person, but this is not always the case. To increase your confidence and boost your mental and physical health, it’s hugely beneficial to take good care of your body and mind. Simple rules like getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet can make a difference to how you feel when you look in the mirror and alter the relationship you have with your body.

If you struggle with healthy eating, you don’t get enough sleep, or you lead a sedentary lifestyle, you may be surprised at how different you feel when you start being more proactive in looking after your health. Set yourself an evening routine to ensure that you get enough rest and make time for daily exercise. Even if you only have 20 or 30 minutes, you can do a workout at home, go for a run, walk or cycle, or sign up for a spin, yoga or HIIT class. Use an app to keep a food diary. This will enable you to identify areas where you can improve your diet. You might find that you consume too much salt or sugar, for example, or that your diet lacks fiber or protein.

Being healthy isn’t just about having a body that works efficiently. The definition of health also covers your mental well-being. Good mental health can help you to feel more confident. Nourish your mental well-being by taking time out to relax, managing stress, devoting time to hobbies and passions and spending time with friends and family members who make you feel good.



Identify and address ‘flaws’

Nobody feels body confident 100% of the time, but some people have body image issues that hold them back. If you dread going to the beach because you’re worried about being in a swimsuit, or you prefer the winter because you can cover up, it’s beneficial to think about taking steps to address the problems that are impacting your self-esteem. There may not always be a solution, but often, there are ways to tackle problems that get you down. Whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, add definition or put on weight, it’s worth considering changes to your lifestyle and procedures that could help you to become more confident. Training, doing specific types of exercises, altering your diet and looking into aesthetic treatments could improve your body image.

If you are thinking about undergoing treatment, such as body contouring, for example, it’s essential to undertake research and make sure that you’re making a decision for your own benefit. Read bodyshaping information online, arrange consultations with practitioners to learn about different treatment options and ensure that you understand the risks involved. You should never feel pressured to do anything you don’t want to do. It’s also important to recognize that cosmetic procedures are not a miracle cure for low self-esteem.



Wear clothes that make you feel confident

We all have days when we try on a million outfits and nothing looks good. We may also have days when we put clothes on and we feel fabulous. The clothes we wear can have a major impact on our confidence levels. When you go shopping, you’re putting pieces together for a special occasion, or you’re deciding what to wear for work or a social event, choose clothing that makes you feel good. It’s very easy to get carried away with checking trend boxes and trying to follow in the footsteps of fashionistas, influencers and catwalk models, but it’s important to make your own decisions. If you don’t like certain colors, or a shape that is ‘in’ this season doesn’t suit your body, you don’t have to follow the status quo. Try clothing on, see how you look and feel and make choices based on what you like. The beauty of fashion is that there is always a smorgasbord of trends to choose from. You can mix and match and inject your own sense of style to create outfits that make you feel amazing.

If you tend to shy away from experimenting with fashion, or you write pieces off because you assume that they won’t suit you or that you won’t be able to carry them off, be braver. Try different styles, shapes, cuts and colors and have confidence in yourself. It takes just a few minutes to put on clothes at home or go into a dressing room if you’re out shopping. If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, you can put the items back on the rack, but you may be surprised at how you feel in pieces you would never normally try. Have fun with fashion and use it to express yourself and show off your personality.

Treat yourself in the same way you treat your friends

How often have you told a friend that they are beautiful or shut them down when they complain about their body? Most of us are a lot kinder to the people we love than we are to ourselves. We put ourselves down and we focus on our imperfections. Next time you catch yourself criticizing yourself, take a step back and start talking to yourself in the same way as you would speak to your best friends. Nobody is perfect.



Summer is finally here, but there will be many people dreading the arrival of warmer climes because they don’t feel confident about their bodies. If you lack confidence, and you’re anxious or apprehensive about baring flesh, you’re not alone. There is no magic potion to boost confidence, but there are steps you can take to improve body image and self-esteem. Invest in your health, take care of your body and mind and identify issues or problems that are holding you back. Wear clothes that make you feel good, dress to celebrate your body and be kinder to yourself.

